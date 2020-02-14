CBD_Products_for_Pets.jpg

CBD Products for Pets now available on the company’s eCommerce site www.USMJ.com.

 By North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.

DALLAS, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ) ("USMJ") today announced CBD Products for Pets now available on the company's eCommerce site www.USMJ.com.

NaturVet, Sun Valley and NuLeaf supplements for cat and dog health and to help cats and dogs with various causes of discomfort are all now available online at www.USMJ.com.

https://usmj.com/collections/pets 

The www.USMJ.com brand name recognition is expanding bolstered by the brand recognition of the products available on the site. Products can be purchased using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or an electronic check.

Visit www.USMJ.com now. 

To learn more visit www.USMJ.com and www.GrowUSMJ.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: 

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. 

Steven Rash
CEO North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc.
info@aciconglomerated.com
+1-800-861-1350

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.