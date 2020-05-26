ALISO VIEJO, California, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced its strategic partnership with Gravity Supply Chain Solutions, a supply chain technology solutions provider, to develop an integrated end-to-end Supply Chain Visibility digital platform for their clients. The collaboration with Gravity will help to further enhance UST Global's offerings to its core verticals of Retail, Telecom, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Diversified to achieve visibility of the supply chain operations from source to consumption.
UST Omni™ combines the strengths and capabilities of UST Global and Gravity Supply Chain to provide an integrated end to end visibility and execution platform that is unparalleled in the market today. The fully integrated and cloud-based UST Omni™ platform enables full transparency, an auditable trail, and deep-dive analytical capabilities, providing a complete and continual health check on the supply chain, sourcing origins, and vendors' performance.
"Supply chains are becoming increasingly complex especially with the significant disruption due to COVID-19 and global economic issues. With Gravity's Purchase Order Management capabilities and UST Global's digital transformation expertise, we have the capability to support our clients and improve their customer experience," said Krishna Prasad, Chief Customer Officer, UST Global, "From the Fortune 500 to the Global 2000 companies, across all industries, will now be able to receive, analyze and act on information, anytime, anywhere along the entire supply chain in a seamless, pro-active and optimized way."
Optimizing the supply chains with pro-active re-balancing of inventory will allow addressing important issues to meet production or customer demand, keeping a keen eye on potential risk and disruption, and facilitating decision-making with certainty. The platform provides Integrated Purchase Order Management to facilitate supply chain orchestration. Incorporating AI-driven geopolitical risk mitigation to enable real-time visibility across all modes of transportation globally, at the SKU level, and ability to scale with complex data integration.
"We are delighted to partner with UST Global. Together, we will provide a platform that connects all the parties on the Supply Chain, bringing people and processes together with amazing connectivity, accessibility, and easy to use features," said Graham Parker, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Gravity Supply Chain Solutions, "Deploying an orchestrated visibility and execution platform helps mitigate risk and enables all stakeholders to leverage the power of data for smarter planning, operational agility and efficiency."
About Gravity Supply Chain Solutions
Gravity Supply Chain Solutions is a cloud based real time visibility and execution platform, connecting and digitizing all parties involved in the supply chain.
About UST Global
UST Global is a technology partner dedicated to transforming businesses, communities, and the people who live within them. Operating in 25 countries, we deliver future-ready digital transformation strategy services, products, and platforms that create new possibilities and help you imagine what's next in banking and finance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, semiconductor, technology and media. But what matters most is the deep partnership we forge with you to solve the unique challenges you face today, while preparing you for tomorrow. That's us together. That's UST Global. Visit us at www.UST-Global.com
