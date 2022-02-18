CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USWired announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named USWired to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment.
With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets.
The annual MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on- and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services.
"In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."
The MSP 500 list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN and online at https://www.crn.com/msp500.
"We're honored to be on the coveted CRN MSP 500 list," said Robin Hau, CEO of USWired, "It's a recognition of our accelerating growth and expansion into new markets with our comprehensive portfolio of Managed IT Support, Cloud Services and Cybersecurity Solutions."
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. https://www.thechannelco.com.
About USWired
Based in Campbell, CA, in the heart of Silicon Valley, USWired is a leading provider of managed IT support, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government entities. Since 1996, USWired has delivered comprehensive, dependable, and cost-effective IT services and solutions tailored to the special needs and budgets of our clients. For more information, visit https://www.uswired.com.
