CAMPBELL, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- USWired Inc., a leading provider of Managed IT Support, Cloud Services, and Cybersecurity Solutions announced today that it has been selected by Techreviewer as one of the top cybersecurity companies in 2021. Analysts at TechReviewer based their selection on company ratings, social media mentions, service quality, the company's business history and expert insights.
"We're honored to be included among such a venerable list of cybersecurity companies," said Robin Hau, CEO of USWired. "With cyber attacks becoming increasingly more sophisticated, we're proud to be at the forefront of protecting our customers using best-of-breed cybersecurity solutions. We are grateful for participating in TechReviewer's ranking process and for their recognition of our expertise in cybersecurity."
About Techreviewer.co
TechReviewer.co is a research & analytics team founded in 2019 that carries out studies and compiles the lists of the leading tech companies in various categories based on the market research and the analysis of reviews.
About USWired
Based in Campbell, CA, in the heart of Silicon Valley, USWired is a leading provider of managed IT support, cloud services, and cybersecurity solutions for small to mid-sized businesses, large enterprises, and government entities. Since 1996, USWired has delivered comprehensive, dependable, and cost-effective IT services and solutions tailored to the special needs and budgets of our clients. For more information, visit http://www.uswired.com.
