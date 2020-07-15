LEHI, Utah, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Utah Black Chamber and Podium announced they have joined to create the state's first portal to find and connect consumers with local Black-owned companies.
The joint resource, called Utah Black Pages, will enable consumers to easily find and support Black-owned businesses across the state through an online portal. Over the past 10 years, both the Utah Black Chamber and Black Lives Matter Utah have hosted similar lists of companies on their websites, the new site will combine those efforts and will provide a space where people and businesses can easily connect.
"Building resources that help support Black-owned businesses has been the central focus of the Utah Black Chamber since we first began," said James Jackson III, founder of the Utah Black Chamber. "We are grateful for Podium's support and are proud to partner with them to create this central webpage, which will offer people across the state an easy place to find black businesses and support them by purchasing their products and services."
Among many other goals, the Utah Black Chamber helps build strong foundations and create networking opportunities for Black business owners. The Utah Black Pages will help build those connections, as well as create new customers for local businesses.
The Utah Black Pages website is available now at utahblackpages.com.
"We believe that it is crucial to support black owned businesses and black business owners," said Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter Utah. "We are appreciative of Podium and the Utah Black Chamber for this opportunity to expand the database of black owned businesses and to help these business owners gain new opportunities, as well as potential increases in revenue."
"Podium is all about supporting and bringing people to local businesses, so we are in a perfect position to help raise awareness and improve connections to Black-owned businesses in our local area," said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO at Podium. "We are enthusiastic about working with the Utah Black Chamber and Black Lives Matter Utah in helping however we can to bring real change."
For more information on black businesses in Utah visit, utahblackpages.com. Learn more about the mission of the Utah Black Chamber at utahblackchamber.com.
About Utah Black Chamber
The Utah Black Chamber of Commerce is the premier organization serving the economic needs of the Utah Black community since 2009. By building networking and educational pathways for black Utahns, the Utah Black Chamber operates as a resource center and knowledge share for corporate stakeholders both in Utah, and the Mountain West Region to actively promote the personal and professional growth of black individuals across the state. Through strategic partnerships with government agencies, corporations, and community members, the chamber will continue to empower and strengthen the foundation of black businesses, and ensure everyone has a strong network to thrive and experience a more fulfilling life within our communities. To learn more, visit utahblackchamber.com or contact us at @utahblackchamber.com.
About Podium
Podium is a customer messaging platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 55,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com.