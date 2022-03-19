ALBANY, N.Y., March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UTC Associates, Inc., (UTC) a solutions-based business and technology consulting company, is excited to announce that it participated in the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) 2022 Legislative Conference, that was held March 14-16, 2022, in Albany.
NYSAC Legislative Conference 2022, a three-day event, featured 21 essential workshops covering a full range of vital topics for county government officials ranging from procurement, environmental leadership, and other topics such as technology uses, applications and deployments.
In particular, a critical area was enhancing the counties' Cyber Security knowledge with sessions to increase awareness and knowledge of these threats so that local leaders are better prepared to protect and defend the information systems and data to run our governments and serve New York's residents.
UTC has advanced skills and expertise in the Cyber Security, Cloud onboarding, DevOps area and across the technology space with significant experience working with county governments.
Aziz Ahmad, CEO of UTC, stated at the conference that "Our long-standing relationships and current work for various NY State, County and City governments continues to expand and we are delighted to be a supporting sponsor of this important event".
He continued, "UTC's work in New York developing overall IT strategies and 5 Year roadmaps to assist county governments together with Cloud Migration and Modernization implementations have proven to be valuable contributors to the state and counties. We look forward to providing enhanced technology solutions that will help New York counties to continually raise the bar in providing safe, cost-effective and life-improving services for their residents".
NYSAC, NYS and County leaders including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, and Presiding Officer of Suffolk County Legislature Kevin McCaffrey appreciated the importance of UTC Associates' contribution to this event.
About UTC Associates, Inc.
UTC Associates, Inc. (https://www.utcassociates.com/) is a leading technology consulting, systems integration and business solutions and services company. Established in 2001, UTC provides IT services and solutions to organizations in both the public and private sector. The company has specific practices including Cloud migration, Digital transformation strategy, Network Infrastructure services, Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Mobility, Cyber Security and Content management and Application Development services.
UTC Associates is a GSA Schedule 70 approved and certified Minority Business Enterprise. For further information, please contact at info@utcassociates.com
