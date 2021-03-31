BUFFALO, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilant, an InsurTech leader providing the industry's best-in-class Survey Management SaaS Product Suite for Loss Control and Premium Audit surveys, signed on the member companies of the Utica National Insurance Group to the Loss Control 360 platform to improve the performance of both their Risk Management and Underwriting departments.
Utica National Insurance Group provides personal and commercial insurance products and services and was looking for a solution that would deliver data efficiencies, risk rating, workflow improvements, customer correspondence, and integrate seamlessly with other core systems.
"Loss Control 360 will help to transform Utica National's risk management process and ultimately help to improve our customer experience – with a goal of helping to make businesses safer and reduce losses," said Bill Raab, MS-RMI, CPCU, ARM – Assistant Vice President and Director of Risk Management – Technical and Field Services at Utica National Insurance Group. "Loss Control 360's core platform workflow, data mining and risk profiling capabilities combined with the Client Location Manager, Self-Survey and Guide Stream 360 modules will deliver solutions for our needs and those of our customers unlike any other product suite in the market."
The Utilant Loss Control 360 platform integrates artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data, and analytics into all aspects of loss control. The resulting insight into a risk allows Loss Control 360 to automatically suggest survey types to loss control personnel such as data-only surveys, self-surveys, guided surveys, and onsite surveys. Loss Control 360's automation model triggers an intelligent workflow based on criteria such as risk score, loss control, and claims data to transform the basis for underwriting, preventing future loss, and driving deeper insight into the insurance carriers' business portfolio.
"Utilant's InsurTech Product Suite harnesses the power of loss control data through AI and ML and marries it to 3rd party and public record data to provide synthesized intelligence for better underwriting decisions,'' said Rob Mikulec, CRO at Utilant. "It's our mission to stay a step ahead of emerging technologies that push the boundaries of what's possible in loss control, providing unrivaled efficiency and insight to our customers.''
About Utica National Insurance Group
Utica National Insurance Group is a nationally recognized group of insurers, providing personal and commercial insurance products and services, with the second-largest errors and omissions business in the United States. The member companies of Utica National sell their products through more than 2,500 independent insurance agents and employ over 1,200 people countrywide. The lead insurance company of the group, Utica Mutual Insurance Company, was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York, with eleven offices. For more information visit http://www.uticanational.com.
About Utilant and Loss Control 360
Utilant is an InsurTech leader providing the industry's best-in-class Survey Management SaaS Product Suite for Loss Control and Premium Audit surveys. Utilant's Loss Control 360 platform drives predictive risk insights with intelligent loss control solutions for Property & Casualty Insurance Carriers and Top Risk Engineering Companies. The Loss Control 360 platform leverages the world's largest repository of survey data, coupled with a suite of work-flow tools designed to inform smarter underwriting decisions. A typical implementation provides positive ROI within the first year. For more information visit http://www.losscontrol360.com.
