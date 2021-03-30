TEL AVIV, Israel, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Utilis, the global leader of satellite-based actionable data for water utilities, announced the launch of their latest product, MasterPlan. This comes only one week after receiving a major investment of $6M by Beringea, as part of Utilis' strategy to release multiple products into infrastructure verticals in 2021. An evolution of the same technology used to find leaks underground using synthetic aperture radar (SAR) sensors, MasterPlan provides actionable insights to utility asset management plans.
Based on five years and thousands of validated Utilis leak location points of interest, the new MasterPlan algorithm assesses the deficiency of an entire pipe system using multiple SAR images taken months apart. The trained algorithm scores pipe segments based on observed non-surfacing leaks and provides a single GIS dataset of pipes scored from one to five (level of deficiency observed) for easy input into any GIS system or asset planning model.
In times of limited budget and resources, MasterPlan gives water utilities a look beneath the ground for decisions on future repair or replacement. Utilis worked with industry leaders in asset management modeling to seamlessly integrate the dataset into their risk model calculations. The GIS format of MasterPlan allows it to be read into any GIS or GIS-based software with ease.
"Leveraging a sensor-based approach, we have been able to take our algorithm to the next level and provide analytics for pipe deficiency. We are pleased to provide this product as a model input for next generation asset planning," stated James Perry, V.P. of Business Development North America for Utilis.
MasterPlan is an actual, not predictive, measurement of non-surfacing pipe leaks, making it unique in the industry of asset management modeling data sets where most are based on pipe attributes (such as age and material) or history (such as location and number of breaks). MasterPlan is available to current customers of Utilis's pipe leak detection service and new customers alike.
***
ABOUT UTILIS
Utilis provides data driven solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry. They use synthetic aperture radar (SAR) data from satellites and turn it into large scale decision support tools. The proprietary algorithms and highly educated staff of scientists and engineers are the key to the company's mission, to advance planet Earth's resource resilience through SAR analytics. Successfully commercializing their first product, leak detection in 2016, Utilis projects have resulted in saving more than 7000 million gallons of potable water and 17,000 MWH of energy per year, in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Headquartered in Israel, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom, Utilis currently provides innovative data solutions in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on Utilis and to learn more about their technology visit https://utiliscorp.com/
Media Contact
Karen Dubey, Utilis, 1-858-798-6709, Karen.dubey@utiliscorp.com
SOURCE Utilis