NEW YORK, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UtilizeCore, the first Saas-enabled marketplace that enables companies to procure subcontractors, and deliver quality repair and maintenance services anywhere on demand, today announced that President and Co-Founder Jason Kwait has been recognized by Intercon, the preeminent international technology conference, as a Top 50 Tech Visionary 2021. This news follows UtilizeCore's mid-June announcement of an initial $5.3 million raise led by boldstart ventures and Mantis.
InterCon is attended by the distinguished members of information technology, consumer technology, artificial intelligence, IoT, blockchain, and e-commerce.InterCon recognizes achievers from the tech industry for their contributions and provides a platform for networking and knowledge sharing amongst an elite group of high performing individuals and companies.
"I am honored to be recognized by Intercon as a Tech Visionary, and by extension UtilizeCore which is transforming how services are delivered to commercial and residential properties," said Jason Kwait, President and Co-Founder at UtilizeCore. "My co-founders Ryan Gottfried and Johnny Zhu and I saw the dire need even before the pandemic to change the way services like HVAC, snow removal, janitorial and more are consumed in a more automated, mobile-friendly way. At UtilizeCore we believe the market is long overdue for innovation and I'm deeply gratified that UtilizeCore and I have been recognized by Intercon as visionaries in our field."
UtilizeCore enables a marketplace for service management companies to receive repair and maintenance requests, find subcontractors, manage work and get paid by the properties more efficiently. It is the only Service Management Platform initially focused on IFM (Integrated Facility Management). There are more than 50,000 companies buying and selling on the UtilizeCore platform, and more than 2 million work orders have been processed. North of a billion dollars worth of managed services has flowed through UtilizeCore's system.
Some key features on the platform which help enable communication, transparency, quality control and invoicing include property client and subcontractor logins; weather automated dispatch; service tracking; subcontractor sourcing; alert notifications; auto routing, auto pay and auto invoicing, messaging, service company ratings, real-time status updates, GPS functionality and 25 key integrations with accounting, payment and CRM systems to name a few.
About UtilizeCore
UtilizeCore is the first SaaS-enabled marketplace for service management companies who need to remotely manage all workstreams when sourcing subcontractors for commercial and residential property maintenance and repair. The company is based in New York CIty and backed by Boldstart ventures, S12F, Mantis VC and strategic investors that have held leadership roles at Uber, Github, Snowflake, Spotify, Superhuman, WorkMarket, Corrigo & ServiceChannel.
