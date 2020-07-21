MUNDELEIN, Ill. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global, Inc., a leading global data solutions company known for its end-to-end data quality, data migration and data governance software solutions, and Hexagon's PPM division, the leading global provider of engineering software for the design, construction and operation of plants, ships and offshore facilities, have joined forces. The companies announced today they plan to provide an integrated solution that ensures the synchronization of asset master data between the SAP Plant Maintenance system and Hexagon's engineering design management solution, HxGN SDx®.
Utopia and Hexagon recognize this synchronization of asset information between engineering and maintenance is crucial to ensure that asset-intensive companies such as those in the oil & gas, utilities, chemical and manufacturing industries are making accurate financial, operational and safety-related decisions based upon a common understanding of their operational assets. This challenge is particularly acute in industries where complex production operations can grind to a halt with single equipment failure, causing not only financial loss but also creating severe Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) risks.
The integration of Utopia's Engineering Connector for SAP Asset Information Workbench (AIW) with HxGN SDx Connector for Plant Maintenance provides an auditable, bi-directional synchronization between engineering and maintenance environments, ensuring alignment between these crucial engineering and maintenance systems of record. In addition to streamlining the synchronization process, the Utopia-Hexagon AIW/SDx solution will significantly reduce cost and increase the productivity and reliability of corporate operational assets.
"The Engineering Connector SAP Asset Information Workbench is only the latest in a series of Utopia innovations as we continue to strengthen our asset master data solution suite," said Mike Jordan, Vice President of Utopia Global EAM Practice. "This integrated environment is designed to work seamlessly with SAP Asset Intelligence Network enabling collaboration among approved engineers, contractors, supplier, operators and maintainers."
"Providing our customers with deeper alignment between engineering and operational information is one of our key objectives to drive industry transformation from paper to data," said Jaclyn Arnold, Vice President of Owner Operator Solutions, Hexagon's PPM division. "The integration with AIW reduces the need to store SAP specific information inside SDx, allowing implementations to be simplified, responsibilities and roles easily applied and our joint customers a governed entry point into the new advancements of the SAP enterprise world like Asset Intelligence Network."
The Utopia Engineering Connector for SAP Asset Information Workbench is available as a component of Utopia uDGA. This product expands Utopia's growing portfolio of software complementing SAP Intelligent Asset Management.
The HxGN SDx Connector for Plant Maintenance is available as a component of SDx. This product helps simplify and accelerate the process of creating, deploying and using industrial-scale digital twins.
Utopia and Hexagon will announce their partnership, and further detail their solutions for the synchronization of engineering and maintenance data, during a joint UtopiaLIVE webinar broadcast on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. CST. Interested parties may register at: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4472979736016472589.
About Utopia
Utopia Global, Inc. is a leading global data solutions company. Utopia's full suite of propriety software and consulting services enable enterprise-class clients to build, fix and sustain high integrity data that serves as the foundation for their digital transformation initiatives. As SAP's worldwide partner for master data governance, Utopia is the exclusive developer of solution extensions for SAP Master Data Governance. Utopia's solutions portfolio helps organizations migrate to SAP S/4HANA® leveraging MDG as the bridge, and it maintains data integrity between digital twins, across multiple systems of record. With over 17 years of innovative breakthroughs, Utopia firmly believes that "Perfect Data is Perfectly Possible." For further information, please visit www.utopiainc.com.
About Hexagon
Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.
Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous – ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.
Hexagon's PPM division empowers its clients to transform unstructured information into a smart digital asset to visualize, build, and manage structures and facilities of all complexities, ensuring safe and efficient operation throughout the entire lifecycle.
Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.9bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.
