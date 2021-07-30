WATERLOO, Ontario, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Recognizing the importance of diversity in the workplace, Uvaro is partnering with BWOSS, and Garage Capital to bring $50,000 worth of training scholarships to women of color, helping them make career transitions into the tech sales sector.
In a recent study published by McKinsey & Company, women represent only 34.4% of employees in the world's top 5 largest tech companies; women of color represent just 18% of entry-level positions.
"It is time for the tech sector to address the disparity in representation," says Donna Litt, Co-Founder and COO of Uvaro, a tech sales career accelerator. "With studies showing that women are twice as likely to have been laid off during the pandemic versus their male counterparts, re-training scholarships are critical to ensuring that women are able to successfully secure employment, especially with recovery efforts underway."
The partnership unlocks $50,000 in paid scholarships to individuals who identify as women of color making a career transition into the technology sector.
"This is an opportunity to empower women of color in sales," says Hana Hassan, Head of Partnerships at BWOSS, a not-for-profit whose mission is to help Black, Indigenous, and Women of Colour succeed in sales. "In our aim towards diversity and inclusion, we want to empower and bring together women in sales, so they can share their knowledge and experience with each other. Programs focused on bringing women's voices to the table in the technology sector are key to ensuring equitable representation."
The new scholarship is the first of a series of initiatives undertaken by the partnership to make the technology sector more accessible to women of all backgrounds.
"Sharing the stories, experiences, and knowledge of women leaders in this industry is another aspect of what makes this partnership so important," says Lena Thibeh, Co-Founder of BWOSS. "We can provide an avenue for women to share their knowledge. Through education, knowledge sharing, and communication we can empower an important voice in this industry."
In addition to scholarships, the partnering organizations, along with Google's Women Techmakers - Waterloo, will be hosting moderated panel discussions - intended to bring women leaders together around a subject affecting women in technology. Through exploration and discussion these events will enhance the dialogue between women in order to facilitate diversity and inclusion.
Individuals interested in learning more about the scholarship fund or in applying can email Uvaro at impact@uvaro.com and will be notified when the application form is available online.
About Uvaro
Uvaro is on a mission to help the world's professionals lead more fulfilling careers. Our career success platform provides just in time training, paid apprenticeships, and career development services that help North America's under-employed land successful roles in tech. Uvaro members succeed more, earn more, and launch new careers within three weeks. Learn more at http://www.uvaro.com
About BWOSS
Black Women of Saas Sales is a Not-for-profit on a mission to help Black, Indigenous, and Women of Colour start, grow and succeed in sales. With members located in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, BWOSS provides access to sales development resources and partnerships, career development support and employment opportunities, in a supportive and vibrant community.
About Garage Capital
We are a team of Waterloo Engineering operators that have built, scaled, and sold venture-backed companies. We understand the value of experienced based advice because we've been in your shoes. At Garage, we invest in founders at the earliest stages and help them build category-defining businesses.
