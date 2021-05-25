DALLAS, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UWorld Roger CPA Review today announced the release of major content updates to prepare CPA candidates for success not only on the CPA exam but also in their careers. The updates were created to help candidates prepare for an exam that is shifting to emphasize technology, digital mindsets, and data analytics. The refreshed content provides candidates the skills and knowledge that firms and businesses need from new CPA hires.
The course content updates give students a head start in preparing for the newly released American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Blueprints that will go into effect July 1, 2021. The biggest changes will center on two sections of the CPA exam—Auditing and Attestation (AUD) and Business Environment and Concepts (BEC)—that will now more prominently assess digital and data competence. The updates also address minor changes to the Financial Accounting and Reporting (FAR) and Regulation (REG) exams.
"Business and accounting education has evolved over the past several years to ensure graduates gain the skills and knowledge necessary in today's digital economy," said UWorld Roger CPA Review's Chief Operating Officer Kristin Lynes. "As a pioneer in accounting education, we are on the forefront of these changes and are continuing to evolve our curriculum to prepare our students for success as they enter the profession and on the CPA Exam."
UWorld Roger CPA Review, a division of UWorld, has revolutionized CPA Exam preparation with the implementation of active learning. This evidence-based learning technique enables active participation by the student so that they learn and retain concepts rather than just studying for one exam. With a 91% pass rate, UWorld Roger CPA Review is the program of choice among the nation's top educators, employers, and professionals, and was recently named a Stevie® Award winner for "Achievement in Product Innovation" in The 19th Annual American Business Awards®.
UWorld has invested heavily in the creation and implementation of new technologies, teaching methods, and quality content that has been refined to further enhance effectiveness and clarity. These investments include expanding its expert content development team, which is now the largest among CPA review providers. The tangible results of these upgrades are streamlined textbooks, condensed video lectures, and a newly improved Question Bank (QBank) featuring thousands of practice questions mapped to the AICPA blueprints.
Along with the recently released QBank, the course updates are available to all incoming and existing UWorld Roger CPA Review students and include new challenging questions, award-winning lectures, eTextbooks, digital flashcards, and guides to helping students navigate the changes.
Educators and students can learn more and access the updated content at Accounting.UWorld.com/CPA-Review.
About UWorld Roger CPA Review
