DALLAS, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UWorld Roger CPA Review, a division of UWorld, a leader in online learning tools, today began accepting applications for this year's spring scholarships. The 10 recipients will earn access to the UWorld Roger CPA Review Elite-Unlimited CPA Exam Review Course, valued at more than $3,000. The course enables students to learn difficult accounting concepts on a deeper level, so they excel on the CPA exam and in their careers.
UWorld Roger CPA Review is also offering additional scholarships throughout the year in partnerships with leading accounting firms, universities, and professional organizations. This past year, UWorld has provided more than $1 million in scholarships toward course enrollments and online learning to support students seeking professional advancement and growth in a range of industries, including accounting, medicine, law, finance, and more. Though the annual scholarship program is an important part of UWorld's commitment to supporting students in any year, this year's awards are particularly significant as COVID continues to impact students' educations and livelihoods.
"Supporting students as they enter the profession is a consistent part of our annual efforts," said Kristin Lynes, the COO of UWorld Roger CPA Review. "We are pleased to offer our scholarships again this year to several deserving students."
Unlike other CPA exam prep programs, UWorld Roger CPA Review products are based on the active-learning method, an evidence-based strategy that enables aspiring accountants to master integral accounting concepts as they work through thousands of challenging practice questions and task-based simulations. With active learning, students are challenged to think like accountants and apply their knowledge, ensuring long-term retention and a successful exam day. The course content is written by the largest team of expert accounting educators and practicing CPAs in the industry.
With a 91% pass rate, UWorld Roger CPA Review prepares students for success on the CPA exam and in their field by offering high-quality questions and answers, award-winning instruction, and time-saving technology. Key features of the Elite-Unlimited CPA Review Course include:
Challenging practice questions with the most comprehensive answer explanations and easy-to-understand visuals to help students learn why each answer option is correct or incorrect;
Dynamic instruction through highly engaging, short video lectures, digital and print textbooks, full-length practice exams, and fully featured mobile app;
SmartPath Predictive Technology™, a self-assessment tool that uses data from previous successful students to help current students determine if they're on track to pass the exam;
Digital flashcards with spaced repetition technology that provide a proven learning technique to improve retention of information; and
Unlimited access until students pass the CPA exam.
"Earning the UWorld Roger CPA Review scholarship has been such a tremendous help to my studies and is accelerating the timeline of my goal. I passed FAR and REG on my first try, and I'm in the process of studying for AUD," said past scholarship recipient Kayla Doan, who earned a Master of Science in accountancy at the University of Houston. "The UWorld Roger CPA Review course was thoroughly enjoyable and helped me persist through what can be a long, daunting CPA examination process. Once I earn a CPA license, I am confident that I will be a more adept and in-demand professional."
Applications are open through April 19 to current accounting students or students who graduated with an accounting degree. Winners will be selected based on merit, community service, and financial need. Interested students can submit an application or learn more here.
About UWorld Roger CPA Review
UWorld is a worldwide leader in online learning to prepare for high-stakes exams. Since 2003, UWorld has helped millions of undergraduate, graduate, and professional students prepare for their exams. At the core of UWorld's mission is an obsession with quality so that students receive only the best in learning resources. Whether students are preparing for the, ACT®, SAT®, AP®, CFA®, CPA, MBE®, MCAT®, NAPLEX®/MPJE®/CPJE®, NCLEX®, PANCE/PANRE, USMLE®, ABIM®, or ABFM®, UWorld ensures success by using active learning methods. With challenging practice questions that mirror the real tests and unrivaled explanations, students can efficiently and effectively prepare for every topic on their exams. To learn more about UWorld Roger CPA Review, please visit Accounting.UWorld.com/CPA-Review.
Media Contact
Sarni Jaye, PR With Panache!, +1 832-361-9498, sarni@prwithpanache.com
SOURCE UWorld Roger CPA Review