RESTON, Va., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dan brings over a decade of experience in building and leading sales teams targeting SMBs. As Head of Sales, he will be responsible for the top-line growth, exploring new channel opportunities, and managing and growing the sales team. Dan's track record of success in his past organizations will help Uzio achieve its revenue goals and drive the company's overall growth strategy.
"We all are very impressed with Dan's exceptional background and his proven track record of building and growing sales organizations," said Sanjay Singh, CEO and Founder of Uzio. "His experience in leading sales teams selling to SMBs makes him the ideal candidate for our next phase of growth. I am thrilled to have him on board to lead our sales organization."
Dan joins UZIO from Solarwinds, a leading provider of IT Infrastructure Management Software company where he was Director of Sales.
"Joining Sanjay and the UZIO team to help SMB's with their HR/Payroll needs was an easy decision. With Sanjay's track record and UZIO's technology, we are in a great position to help so many SMB's with this part of their business," said Daniel Molas, Vice President of Sales at UZIO. "I am thrilled to join at this stage to help UZIO and our customers grow."
Dan most recently served as the Director of Sales at Solarwinds, and prior to this, Dan has held a variety of senior roles with a demonstrated history of success building and growing sales teams targeting SMBs. Dan's addition is part of Uzio's plan to build and broaden its leadership team.
About UZIO
With over 150+ broker partners, 1700+ Employers relying on UZIO and 70+ carrier serving plans, UZIO offers an Integrated HR, Benefits Administration, and Payroll technology platform for brokers, employers, and employees in the SMB space. UZIO enables SMBs to manage HR and compliance with its user-friendly platform and advanced features.
Visit https://www.uzio.com/uzio-leadership/ to learn more about the UZIO leadership team.
Media Inquiry
Sunny Arora
AVP & Head of Marketing at UZIO, Inc
Media Contact
Sunny, AVP - Head of Marketing at UZIO Inc., +91-981-075-5152, sunny.arora@uzio.com
SOURCE UZIO