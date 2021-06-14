RESTON, Va., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- These updates are specific to the Payroll, HR, and Benefits functionalities of the system and are aimed at making it easier and more efficient for SMB employers and employees to perform their HR related functions.
The following improvements are now available:
Payroll:
The newest round of updates to the UZIO platform adds support for multiple pay rates per employee, using the "Additional Jobs" function to set pay rates on the employee's duties they perform. Each job will have its job code which is used to calculate both overtime pay and worker's compensation at a job level for each employee. Employers can opt to pay overtime and double overtime to their employees, either at a blended rate or at a straight rate. This information will be synced from UZIO Time Tracking for the employers using our Time Tracking module.
Time Tracking:
Using UZIO Time Tracking, employers now can set custom overtime rules for each employee. By default, any hours worked over 40 are considered overtime, and Sunday is considered the first day of the workweek, but these rules can be modified to suit the needs of any particular organization. Overtime rules can be set for both daily and weekly and if both are used, the system will take care of any necessary calculations.
Mobile:
Employer mobile users can now view and approve timesheets in the mobile app using the Time Tracking feature. Employee mobile users can now view and download their current and previous pay stubs from within the app.
Benefits:
In addition to providing EOI (Evidence of Insurability) requirement support for Voluntary Life, Basic Life, and Critical Illness products, UZIO now supports Voluntary AD&D EOI. The system will trigger an EOI if the enrolled coverage amount exceeds the employee's or spouse's guaranteed issue coverage, which can be approved or denied by the broker. UZIO has added additional guaranteed issue amount and step increase amount rules for Voluntary Life and Voluntary AD&D insurance.
"Right from the beginning, we have instituted a company culture where our team members make an extra effort to listen to the feedback from our customers and are always on the lookout for ways to improve the end user experience. " said Sanjay Singh, CEO of UZIO. "A number of enhancements in this release are the direct result of a collaborative working relationship we have with our customers where their feedback is listened to and given high priority as we make investment in our product roadmap," he added.
About UZIO:
With over 150+ broker partners, 1700+ Employers relying on UZIO and 70+ carriers serving plans, UZIO offers an Integrated HR, Benefits Administration, and Payroll technology platform for brokers, employers, and employees in the SMB space. UZIO enables SMBs to manage HR and compliance with its user-friendly platform and advanced features.
visit http://www.uzio.com to learn more about UZIO.
Media Inquiry:
Sunny Arora
AVP & Head of Marketing at UZIO, Inc.
Media Contact
Sunny Arora, AVP & Head of Marketing at UZIO, Inc., +91-981-075-5152, sunny.arora@uzio.com
SOURCE UZIO