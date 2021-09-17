SEOUL, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V Board is an interactive whiteboard system that is currently garnering a significant amount of attention on Kickstarter, the top U.S. crowdfunding platform. In just a week, it sold out of both Super Early Bird rewards, priced at 36% off retail, and Early Bird rewards, priced at 32% off retail.
V Board is made up of a sensor camera, stylus pen, and native software and turns any display into an interactive touchscreen. This is possible because the sensor camera detects the screen's dimensions while the stylus pen emits infrared (IR) signals, which gets picked up by the camera. The software acts as an annotating app, which offers a variety of pen tools and notepad templates.
The creators of V Board, HDVISION, was proud to present their work of art to the global crowdfunding community. "We're honored to be receiving so much support from Kickstarter backers. It truly helps us make vision-tech more accessible to the world," said HDVISION CEO Taekyeong Oh.
Vision-technology is a specified type of computer AI technology that HDVISION has built its name on. V Board integrates HDVISION's highly advanced algorithms for object detection, 2D mapping, and IR filters. This allows V Board to conveniently auto-calibrate on screens rather than rely on the user having to manually detect the screen by pressing the pen on all four corners of the display.
V Board's Kickstarter campaign has been live since August 31 and will continue for 30 days until September 30, 2021. During this period of time, V Board is offered at a price as low as $159, which is 36% off retail. To learn more about V Board's Kickstarter campaign, visit its page here.
About HDVISION
HDVISION's 10-year experience in vision-technology was put into V Board, which consequently earned patents in Korea for its groundbreaking technology. It continues to conduct field tests and refine V Board's technology while preparing for manufacturing. In order to learn more about V Board, please visit its official website: http://vboard.ai/
Media Contact
Taekyeong Oh, HDVISION, 9496487043, admin@zeroilab.com
SOURCE HDVISION