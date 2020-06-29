BOSTON, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services announced the launch of V12 Signals Online for Automotive, a new and advanced solution that captures online auto browsing and shopping behavior data collected in real-time. Using this intelligence, V12 creates cookie-less audience clusters of consumers who are in market to buy a car, down to the brand and model level. This innovative solution is both the next generation of digital targeting and a complement to V12's Mobile Signals, which tracks lot visits and has been proven to convert to sale at 19%.
V12 Signals Online for Auto uses an innovative cookieless targeting system, the next generation of digital marketing. Cookieless intent audiences are created based on browsing behavior, and name, address, demographics and VIN data are appended utilizing V12's leading ConsumerPlus and AutoID VIN databases. Using this intelligence, omnichannel campaigns are deployed across channels and results are measured by matching the audience to sales at the dealership.
"As the automotive industry gears up to return to a new normal, identifying in-market vehicle shoppers will be key for automotive brands and dealers to push business momentum and growth forward," said Andy Frawley, CEO of V12. "With consumers increasingly utilizing digital channels for shopping and research, Signals Online captures this active purchase intent and allows brand to market to consumers across channels. Our clients are seeing much higher engagement and increased conversions, especially when used in tandem with our other Signals products."
V12 Signals Online is part of the V12 Signals family of in-market products. Signals WebID allows brands to identify up to 50% of unknown website visitors for omnichannel marketing. Using Signals Mobile, brands can market to consumers who have recently visiting their dealership or a competitive lot. Signals Events identifies behavioral and lifestyle triggers which often indicate intent to purchase.
"V12 Signals Online provides visibility into the crucial stages when consumers are beginning their purchase journey online," said Anders Ekman, President of V12. "Brands can actively market to consumers from the initial phase of interest and throughout key moments across the entire customer journey. We are thrilled to offer this solution to brands at a time when brands need every competitive advantage to thrive in today's economic climate."
To learn more about V12 Signals Online for Automotive, register for our free, upcoming webinar on Thursday, July 9 at 1:00pm – 1:30pm EST https://v12data.com/inbound/webinar-web-browsers-auto-buyers/.
About V12
As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive acquisition packages leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution. Powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity, our easy to use solutions include a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain and upsell in-market shoppers. www.v12data.com