BOSTON, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- V12, a leading provider of purchase intent insight and marketing services, shared recent statistics on how consumer shopping behavior is changing in response to the coronavirus pandemic. V12 reports that online browsing for apparel increased by 200+% as highlighted by national brands such as Urban Outfitters and Hollister. Online browsing for footwear increased by 225% as seen in brands such as DSW and Wolverine.
Statistics were compiled during March 2020 using V12 Signals, the company's in-market shopping technology. Through proprietary technology, V12 Signals Online tracks online browsing activity, monitoring behavioral data and searches occurring on over 90% of internet-connected devices every month.
The online shopping trends as reported by V12 Signals follow similar research in online apparel shopping trends from industry analysts. Research by analytics firm Quantum Metric reports that online clothing shopping revenue has increased by 43% at U.S.-based online retailers since January. The average order value has also gone up by 26%.
According to Andy Frawley, CEO of V12, "Ecommerce has naturally been on the rise for some time. With so many people confined to their homes across the country at this time, we expect ecommerce to continue to spike. Categories such as apparel, home electronics and home furnishing are showing a significant increase as evidenced by our V12 Signals Online product."
"Many forward-thinking brands are pivoting their marketing strategies to become more digitally-focused," said Anders Ekman, President of V12. "Consumers may not be shopping in physical stores, but they are clearly researching and purchasing products online. We are able to identify in-market consumers through their online browsing behavior, as well as identify up to 50% of a brand's anonymous website traffic through our new WebID solution so brands can capitalize today on these significant opportunities."
V12 will be releasing weekly insights into consumer shopping patterns across categories. To learn more about V12 Signals, visit https://v12data.com/v12-signals/.
About V12
As a leading provider of customer acquisition and retention solutions, V12's new breed of marketing blends data, technology and analytics to drive accelerated results. Our comprehensive acquisition packages leverage industry-leading data, in-market shopping indicators, state-of-the-art analytics and end-to-end omnichannel marketing execution. Powered by our market leading Customer Data Platform solution, V12 Velocity, our easy to use solutions include a quick-start acquisition program and a full-access bundle to acquire, retain and upsell in-market shoppers. www.v12data.com