CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V2 Technology, a leading national information technology provider, joins an exclusive group of organizations approved to identify as a Registered Provider Organizations (RPO) across the U.S. by the CMCC Accreditation Body.
Staffed with Registered Practitioners (RP) who are trained in the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) methodology, V2 is ready to guide businesses through the process and prepare them for certification. In addition to achieving RPO status, V2 is developing new cybersecurity services to meet the additional controls related to the CMMC compliance.
The CMMC Model itself is created and managed by the Department of Defense (DOD). The CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB) is the sole authoritative group for operationalizing CMMC assessments and training with the DoD contractor organizations or others that may choose to adopt the CMMC framework.
"Cybersecurity is at the forefront of business owner's minds each and every day, V2 is positioned and ready to help these organizations prepare," said Patrick Golembiewski, CEO of V2 Technology.
The RPOs and RPs in the CMMC community provide advice, consulting services and recommendations to their clients as they prepare for their official CMMC audit. For more information on V2 Technology's offerings for CMMC preparation visit their accreditation page.
