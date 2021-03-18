COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V3Gate, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and IT solutions provider, today announced that it has been appraised at Level 2 of the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI)®. The appraisal was performed by Cunix Infotech.
"It is a true honor to receive CMMI's Level 2 designation," said Guy Nielsen, V3Gate Executive Vice President and Principal. "V3Gate serves major clients in both government and industry, and we are committed to ensuring our quality assurance and processes are operating at the highest level. This is an important step for our company as we continue to provide more complex services to our clients."
"The V3Gate team works incredibly hard to maintain an efficient workflow that promotes client success," agreed Jill Ryan, Director of V3Gate's Program Management Office. "We are excited to be classified at this level and intend to pursue increased CMMI maturity level appraisals as the company grows."
CMMI is a renowned capability improvement framework that provides organizations with essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance. An appraisal at maturity level 2 indicates that V3Gate has received the highest level of third-party validation, manages projects with an established set of processes, and is dedicated to continuous improvement and producing great work that makes a difference.
About V3Gate
Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a recognized IT solutions provider for the US Public Sector, healthcare, and education. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE), V3Gate specializes in emerging technologies that help our clients simplify their infrastructure, reduce costs, and create a more agile IT environment. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/EIC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 2 certified.
