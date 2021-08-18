COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine has revealed that based on 407% three-year growth, V3Gate is No. 1,192 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. V3Gate has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row, an achievement met by less than five percent of the 2021 honorees.
"Throughout the tumult of the past year, we have continued to focus on what works—happy, healthy, and supported employees, concierge-level client service, and deep relationships with leading edge partners," said V3Gate CEO, Oscar Valdez, Jr. "Keeping the horizon in our sights has enabled us to navigate the pandemic environment for both our own business and our clients. We remain stronger and more united than ever and are honored to be among Inc.'s esteemed list this year."
Since last year, V3Gate has attained its CMMI Maturity Level 2 appraisal, received a Great Place to Work® designation, and was named to the CRN Solution Provider 500 list for the second year in a row. The company was also recognized on the Washington Technology Top 100 for the first time. In early 2021, V3Gate's four principals announced the inception of V3Gate Foundation, dedicated to supporting the U.S. military community and other charitable organizations.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About V3Gate
Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE) serving the U.S. Public Sector, healthcare, education, and enterprise. The company specializes in emerging technologies that help clients simplify their infrastructures, reduce costs, and create more agile IT environments. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/EIC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 2 certified and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 and Vet50 lists of fastest-growing private companies, the CRN® Solution Provider 500, the Washington Technology Top 100, and as a Great Place to Work™. Learn more at http://www.v3gate.com.
