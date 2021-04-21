COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V3Gate's four principals—Oscar Valdez, CEO and COO; Tad Rzonca, President; Guy Nielsen, EVP; and Matt Rzonca, EVP—have announced the launch of The V3Gate Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support American veterans and their families. The group made an initial contribution of $100,000 to the Foundation, enabled by V3Gate's continued growth and success in the US Public Sector and commercial markets.
Tad Rzonca, V3Gate President and Chairman of the V3Gate Foundation Board of Directors, said: "It has been humbling to watch V3Gate grow from a fledgling company into one of the nation's top SDVOSBs. As we reflected on the past 14 years, it was abundantly clear that it is time to share our success with the communities that have contributed so much to both V3Gate and the country. Our company has supported veteran charities since 2007, and we are honored to be able to formalize our giving in hopes of enhancing the health, opportunities, and quality of life of the military population."
In addition to periodic charitable donations, V3Gate Foundation will also host a number of sponsored events to benefit specific organizations. The Foundation's inaugural event will be the V3Gate Foundation Charity Softball Tournament on May 13, 2021 in Northern Virginia. 100% of the proceeds from the Chicago-style slow-pitch tournament will benefit Wounded Warrior Project and The Quality of Life Foundation. Learn more about donation and sponsorship opportunities at http://www.v3gate.com/foundation.
V3Gate Foundation's Board of Directors is made up of the four V3Gate principals and volunteers from the V3Gate staff:
- Tad Rzonca (Chairman of the Board)
- Oscar Valdez (Treasurer)
- Guy Nielsen (Executive Committee Member)
- Matt Rzonca (Executive Committee Member)
- Tim Burgett (Director)
- Jordan Foster (Director)
- Julie McKinney (Director)
- Kim Rzonca (Director)
About V3Gate
Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a recognized IT solutions provider for the US Public Sector, healthcare, and education. A Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE), V3Gate specializes in emerging technologies that help our clients simplify their infrastructure, reduce costs, and create a more agile IT environment. V3Gate is ISO 9001:2015, OTTPS 1.1.1 (ISO/EIC 20243:2018), and CMMI Maturity Level 2 certified.
