The company has again been ranked among the top IT solutions providers in the nation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- V3Gate, a leading provider of IT solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named V3Gate on the 2022 Solution Provider 500 list at #113. This marks the 3rd consecutive year V3Gate has been recognized on this list.
The Solution Provider 500 list ranks the top integrators, service providers and IT consultants in North America by services revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel's most successful companies.
V3Gate is an established IT solutions provider for the federal government and is a leading NASA SEWP V and DHS FirstSource II contractor. In recent years, the company has evolved to support state and local governments and the commercial sector, and continues to grow in all areas.
"It is an honor to be chosen once again for CRN's Solution Provider 500 list," said V3Gate CEO, Oscar Valdez. "We're proud of our talented team and grateful to our loyal client base that has enabled our growth and success over the years."
CRN's 2022 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at http://www.CRN.com/SP500
***
About V3Gate
Founded in 2007, V3Gate is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and Minority-owned Business Enterprise (MBE). The company specializes in emerging technologies that help our clients simplify their infrastructures, reduce costs, and create more agile IT environments.
V3Gate has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 for six years in a row (2016-2021), the Inc. Vet50 list in 2018 and 2019, the CRN Solution Provider 500 in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and the Washington Technology Top 100 in 2021. The company is also a certified Great Place to Work™.
V3Gate has been appraised at CMMI Maturity Level 2 and is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 20243:2018 certified.
Media Contact
Shannon Mulhern, V3Gate, 4106102299, smulhern@v3gate.com
SOURCE V3Gate