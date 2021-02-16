SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid controls for space, aircraft, nuclear and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper on entitled "Ground Combat Vehicle Design Challenges."
Engineers and designers who are tasked with the creation of a Ground Combat Vehicle (GCV) face a number of significant challenges, including procuring fluid control components and systems that meet their budget, timeline, and very rigorous requirements. This paper discusses these challenges and how they are handled.
"Valcor has extensive experience supplying challenging aerospace fluid control components and systems," stated Chris Hatseras, Aerospace Sales & Marketing Manager. "The combination with Valcor's business in the financially competitive industrial market puts us in a very good position to supply cost effective solutions to the ground combat vehicle market."
The full paper can be found here:
https://www.valcor.com/ground-combat-vehicle-design-challenges/
Media Contact
Jennifer Eckert, Valcor Engineering Corporation, +1 973-544-0065, jennifereckert@valcor.com
SOURCE Valcor Engineering Corporation