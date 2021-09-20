SPRINGFIELD, N.J., Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valcor Engineering Corporation, a world-class designer and manufacturer of custom precision fluid and motion controls for nuclear, space, aircraft, and scientific/industrial industries, has just released a new white paper entitled "Life Extension on Nuclear Solenoid Operating Valves."
The Nuclear Power industry is extending the operating lifespan of its reactors from 40-60 years to 60-80 years. This life extension requires regulatory approval and verification that safety-related components can meet their new service (qualified) life objectives. This paper discusses what is involved in this process.
"A structured approach in analyzing the qualified life of age sensitive components supports the nuclear promise of cost reduction and continued operation of nuclear power plants beyond their initial design life," stated Steven Gatcomb, Nuclear Sales & Marketing Director.
About Valcor
Valcor Engineering Corporation (http://www.valcor.com), founded in 1951, designs and manufactures solenoid valves and other fluid control components, as well as subsystems, clutches, brakes and OBIGGS systems in critical applications in the aerospace, nuclear, light industrial and scientific industries. Headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, Valcor's world-class staff of engineers, designers, and technical support personnel utilize fully equipped, modern test facilities to test the most precise and exacting standards.
With a library of more than 18,000 designs, Valcor's design team can modify existing technology to suit practically every hard to handle application. Valcor specializes in custom applications and can create an entirely new product to meet your needs.
