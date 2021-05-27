LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence continues to extend its list of approvals to support Aerospace Supply Chain. Recent Raytheon Paint approvals per RPR 17004 will help support the following programs:
- Raytheon's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band is an advanced electronic attack system that denies, disrupts, and degrades enemy technology, including communication tools and air-defense systems.
- AN/TPY-2 Radar is a missile defense radar that can detect, track, and discriminate ballistic missiles for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile system.
- Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, (LTAMDS) is a radar designated to defeat advanced and next-generation threats including hypersonic weapons.
Since our inception, Valence Los Angeles has been involved in virtually every major aerospace and defense program and has expanded our business to support international customers. Founded in 1965, we are one of the oldest and most venerable aerospace finishing companies in North America. We have established ourselves as a leading aerospace finishing company due to our extensive approval base, comprehensive service offering, and capability to finish parts up to 30 feet in length. Valence Los Angeles proudly serves the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, and space industries out of its 100,000 square foot facilities. We maintain three process lines and recently completed a major renovation and have added large part titanium processing including sol gel, titanium etch (pickle), and abrasive blast capability for parts up to 27 feet in length.
About Valence Surface Technologies
Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With 112 locations and over 2,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than 1 million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions.
Media Contact
Alannah Davis, Valence Surface Technologies, 888.540.0878, info@valencest.com
SOURCE Valence Surface Technologies