PARAMOUNT, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Los Angeles' Paramount operations is now approved and holds the following Bombardier approvals:
- BAPS185-003 PEEN FORMING OF METAL PARTS
- BAPS185-002 SHOT PEENING OF METAL PARTS
- BAERD-GEN-018 ENGINEERING REQUIREMENTS FOR LABORATORIES field 4A for BATS3211 SURFACE ROUGHNESS, METHOD FOR MEASURING
With these new approvals in place, Valence can continue our mission to provide turn-key processing solutions for our customers in the Southwest United States.
International travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, created a unique opportunity for the Valence and Bombardier Teams to work closely together via video and teleconferences rather than the typical onsite audit. Close collaboration was required to achieve approval from Bombardier.
Valence Los Angeles has been established as a leading aerospace finishing company due to our extensive approval base, comprehensive service offering, and capability to finish parts up to 30 feet in length. Valence Los Angeles proudly serves the commercial aerospace, business aviation, defense, and space industries out of its 100,000 square foot facilities. We maintain three process lines and recently completed a major renovation and have added large part titanium processing including sol-gel, titanium etch (pickle), and abrasive blast capability for parts up to 27 feet in length.
About Valence Surface Technologies
Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With 11 locations and over 2,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than 1 million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions.
