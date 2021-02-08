SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Seattle successfully completed its expansion and has been offering Hard (Type III) Anodizing services for the aerospace and defense supply chain in the Pacific Northwest in September 2020.
Valence Seattle is now offering Type II and Type III Anodizing with Class 2 black dye. This new additional anodizing capability allows Valence to further provide a single-supplier solution to aerospace outside processing in the Pacific Northwest.
Valence Seattle, founded as MAPSCO in 1981, is the leader in the Pacific Northwest in processing small to medium-sized precision parts for the aerospace industry. Valence Seattle sets the standard for on-time delivery, customer service, and quality due to its relentless focus on quick and transparent communication, competitive and consistent turnaround times, and technical quality and processing expertise built over 35 years. Valence Seattle's 32,000 square foot facility is located in the heart of Washington's aerospace hub and offers full-service NDT (penetrant and magnetic particle inspection), shot peen, aluminum, and hard metal chemical processing, and paint services. Valence Seattle has earned the trust of leading aerospace manufacturers and we support primes such as Boeing, Goodrich (UTAS), Spirit AeroSystems, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, and more. Valence Seattle has 2 highly efficient process lines for titanium and steel and aluminum processing including chemfilm, type I, type II, and type III anodize. We proudly process over 4 million parts per year, a testament to our 24/7 operation, lean manufacturing philosophy, and state of the art MRP system with RFID tracking.
About Valence Surface Technologies
Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With 12 locations and over 2,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than 1 million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions.
Media Contact
Alannah Davis, Valence Surface Technologies, 888.540.0878, info@valencest.com
SOURCE Valence Surface Technologies