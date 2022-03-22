GARDEN GROVE, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Garden Grove Operations (formerly known as Coastline Metal Finishing) has completed the installation and commissioning of their new Nondestructive testing (NDT) line. Additionally, the new line, along with inspection personal, have passed several key audits including obtaining Nadcap NDT accreditation. Valence Garden Grove is now offering the following processes for aluminum alloys:
- Pre-penetrant Etch (Currently aluminum only)
- Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection – MIL-STD-6866/ASTM-E-1417 (Currently aluminum only)
Nondestructive testing is typically the first step in the special processing sequence. In the past, customers needed to utilize a separate supplier for their NDT needs. Adding this NDT service enables Valence Garden Grove to simplify the supply chain for customers with a one-stop-shop solution, eliminating unnecessary transportation of parts and multiple suppliers.
Juan Cadenas, Valence Garden Grove General Manager, highlights, "Nondestructive testing plays a critical role in the safety of spacecraft components and ensures our pilots, and astronauts return to Earth safely. Valence Garden Grove is proud to now offer this service to our customers, further enabling a true turn-key special processing solution post machining."
These new inspection services are fully operational and ready to support the aerospace and defense supply chain today. Please contact us for additional information at: quotes.gardengrove@valencest.com
About Valence Garden Grove
Valence Garden Grove serves a variety of industries that include satellite, defense, microwave electronics and telecommunications. Garden Grove's workforce on average has over 15 years of experience working with precision machined parts and is one of the premier metal finishers in Southern California, located in the city of Garden Grove. Valence Garden Grove is centrally located to many local machining companies and original equipment manufacturers from San Diego to Orange County to Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Valence Garden Grove also services numerous high-tech A&D manufacturing companies throughout North America and across the globe.
About Valence Surface Technologies
Valence Surface Technologies is an ATL Partners and BCI portfolio company focused on surface treatment technologies, with over ten processing locations across North America. Valence is positioned as the largest independent provider of mission critical NDT, chemical processing, painting, coating, and plating services to over 2000 customers. Over 1000 Valence employees are deployed every day to ensure that customer expectations for responsiveness, quality and product delivery are exceeded.
