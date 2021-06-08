WICHITA, Kansas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Wichita recently received a wide range of processing approvals to support the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules and all of its variants. Valence Wichita's first Lockheed Martin approvals greatly enhance Valence's ability to support the Central US C-130 supply chain.
Obtaining these new approvals also furthers Valence's strategy to provide regional redundancy and supply chain risk mitigation across both their Wichita, KS, and Grove, OK facilities. Valence can now support all Central US C-130 suppliers at either location.
In addition to these C-130 approvals, Valence Wichita is also working diligently on expanding its Lockheed Martin approvals for the F-35 and F-16 fighter jet programs. These will again expand Valence's ability to support all Lockheed Martin programs in the Central Region.
New Approvals Obtained:
- MIL-STD-6866/ASTM-E-1417 Penetrant Inspection
- STP53-201/LCP72-1068 Penetrant Inspection
- Hardness/Conductivity Inspec. Wrought Alum Alloy
- ASTM E 18 Hardness Testing Rockwell Method
- ASTM E 1004 Conductivity of Aluminum
- MIL-A-8625, Type 1 and Type 1B Chromic Acid Anodize
- MIL-A-8625 Type II Sulfuric Acid Anodize
- MIL-A-8625, Type III Hard Anodize
- STP 58-209 Chromic Acid Anodize
- STP 58-208 Sulfuric Acid Anodize
- STP 58-206 Hard Anodize
- AMS-C-5541/MIL-DTL-5541, Type I, Class 1A and Class 3 Chem Film
- STP 58-405 Chem Film
- MIL-C-27725/AMS-C-27725 Fuel Tank Coating
- STP 59-505 Fuel Tank Coating
- G604 Application of Finish for C130 Hardware MIL-L-46010 / MIL-PRF-46010 Solid Film Lubricant STP 62-005 Solid Film Lubricant
- AMS 2430 Shot Peening
- STP51-501 Shot Peening
- STP57-301 Aluminum Alloys-Alkaline/Acid Metal Removal Methods
- STP57-401 Titanium Alloys-Alkaline/Acid Metal Removal Methods
Founded in 1991, Valence Wichita (Chrome Plus International, LLC.) is considered a world leader in aerospace finishing and is valued by its global customers due to its industry-leading capabilities and approvals covering the global aerospace market. Valence Wichita services are available for aluminum, steel, titanium, and chrome materials. In addition to our metal finishing services, Valence also offers supply chain management, chrome coating deposition, differential deposition, mismatched or worn surface repair, CNC cylindrical grinding, centerless grinding infeed, and thru feed and vertical horizontal honing.
About Valence Surface Technologies
Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With 11 locations and over 2,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than 1 million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions.
