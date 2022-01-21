BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second consecutive year,Valiance Partners, a global leader in critical data migration services within the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer products regulated industries has received the highest partner acknowledgement to certify their expertise in Veeva Development Cloud: Vault Clinical Operations Suite, Quality Suite and Vault RIM Suite for migrations.
"Veeva's continued recognition of Valiance Partners, an NNIT company, as a leader in life sciences data migration services, validates our methodology and underscores our success in meeting the evolving needs of our clients, our ability to reduce risk, cost, streamline efforts, and support the migration of legacy data," said Tom Witmer, Vice President – Business Development; Valiance Partners. "We are delighted to continue building on our long-standing partnership and provide exceptional experiences to our joint-customers."
To receive certifications and be selected as a Veeva Premiere Services Partner, Valiance Partners completed numerous projects and supplied customer references to demonstrate successful engagements for the Veeva Vault RIM Suite, Veeva Vault Quality Suite, and Veeva Vault Clinical Operations Suite, verifying Valiance's expertise in Veeva technologies, as well as their adherence to Veeva best practices.
As a result of Valiance Partners' specialized regulatory knowledge, robust business processes and precision in client engagements, Veeva and leading life science companies trust Valiance Partners with their critical Vault migrations and archiving services.
About Valiance Partners
The first official Veeva Migration Certified Partner, Valiance Partners is a leading vendor for high-risk data and content migrations when compliance and business risk demand "getting it right." For more information, visit http://www.valiancepartners.com.
