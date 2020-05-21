LISLE, Ill., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Valid, the leading provider of technology solutions for mobile, identity, data and payments, supports The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) in implementing its new online system for license renewals. The updated renewal process saves DMV customers time by removing the need to visit a physical licensing branch or mail in a renewal application - a solution that is imperative amid social-distancing measures that are in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The online system lets Vermont citizens update information, process renewals, receive license replacements and execute payments all within a simple integrated system. It will improve efficiencies for DMV staff members by significantly reducing the amount of in-person renewals needed to be processed. When conducted online, the entire renewal process is supported by Valid technology - saving the State money and getting licenses in the hands of cardholders quicker.
"The ability to renew a license without an in-person visit is especially crucial amid the current pandemic and the push to get all citizens REAL ID compliant," said Michael Fox, Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Valid. "Vermont's new solution, built around Valid's technology, gives citizens the ability to take proactive measures into their own hands by renewing their licenses from home, easily avoiding the need for an in-person experience."
After a successful trial, the system became live for public use on Friday, April 10. Since then, the Online License Renewal system has saved up to 80 hours of in-person customer service time per day. Valid was chosen to help the DMV with this project after previously helping the State roll out new driver licenses and ID cards in the summer of 2019. With security and compliance top of mind, Valid is hosting the new public website in AWS GovCloud regions which maintain incredibly high-security standards.
"This is a huge step forward for the modernization of DMV services provided to Vermonters," said DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli. "The option to renew online is a great convenience to our customers, and is increasingly important as we look to prioritize the health and safety of both our employees and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic."
More information on Valid's partnership with the Vermont DMV can be found in Vermont's issued press release: https://dmv.vermont.gov/press-release/vermont-dmv-launches-online-license-renewals
