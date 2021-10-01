WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valid8.com, Inc., a leading provider of test and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, today announced the demonstration of their proof-of-concept for automated NG911 testing at the IWCE Exposition at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The event included technology professionals from around the world with an interest in learning about new innovations in communication.
Valid8 exhibited at the event in the West exhibition hall booth 978. During the exhibition, Valid8 shared live demonstrations of its proof-of-concept automated NG911 Conformance Test tool.
There has been a need for automated test tools specifically focused on NG911. Valid8's expertise in conformance and public safety technology testing in areas such as P25, MCX and 5G/4G technology has been combined with their understanding of the challenges in the NG911 area to deliver a proof-of-concept that addresses the need.
Currently, the only testing available to vendors has been through Industry Collaboration Events (ICE) for NG911. Unfortunately, other than these events, there have not been any commercially available tools to perform testing in a controlled, lab environment between events.
The Valid8 team at the IWCE event in Las Vegas showed a live demonstration that tested an LNG node with Valid8 simulating the MSC and ECRF on its new, compact M1 form-factor. The successful demonstration proved the concept and highlighted just some of the capabilities including verdicts, reports, root-cause-analysis, graphical representation, and cloud automation API.
Valid8 has been at the forefront of testing in the area of public safety. The company has worked closely with public safety equipment vendors & organizations over the years and seen the challenges that can come from implementations of P25 ISSI/CSSI, and issues adapting to new technologies such as MCX. It was from those learnings that we developed our Conformance Test Tool.
About Valid8:
Valid8 helps the world's networks work by providing the best methods to simulate and test any network equipment and communication protocol. With 19 years of proven results, Valid8 believes that testing tools should start with a flexible and affordable base with the ability to customize solutions to needs. Clients should only pay for what they need. Valid8 is dedicated to customer success with a comprehensive support program providing direct access to engineers to assist with training, integration, and problem-solving. Over 90% of customer feedback points to Valid8's flexibility and service as the reason they have chosen to partner with the company. Valid8 has succeeded in giving clients a refreshing change from the testing status quo. https://www.valid8.com/
##
Marketing Contact
Mark Severns
Marketing, Valid8
Mobile: +1 781 835 6008
Email: m.severns@valid8.com
Media Contact
Mark Severns, Valid8.com, +1 7814917169, m.severns@valid8.com
SOURCE Valid8.com