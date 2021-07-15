WAKEFIELD, Mass. and BILBAO, Spain, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valid8.com, Inc., the leading provider of test and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, and Nemergent Solutions SL, an industry leader in multi-sector mission critical solutions over mobile broadband technologies, announced the successful execution of a first set of RAN5 test cases for MCVideo, including 3GPP based call procedures supported by the Nemergent MCX client and Valid8.com's MCX Conformance tester product.
With the increasing global adoption of broadband mission critical communications solutions, device manufacturers need a reliable MCX testing solution for verification against standards. At the same time, public safety users and service operators require evidence of MCX products' compliance to 3GPP standards, to reinforce mission critical interoperability.
Valid8.com's Comprehensive MCX Testing
Valid8.com helps ensure device manufacturers can perform comprehensive testing of their technologies' ability to support MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData. This testing delivers mission critical technology users peace of mind that their devices are fully tested, reliable and comprehensive, and allows them to focus on their life-saving work without concerns about the technology being used.
"Testing with real devices such as Nemergent's MCX client helps us deliver a comprehensive MCX test suite to device manufacturers in public safety and other industries," said Ian Carpenter, President and CEO of Valid8.com. "We are pleased to have worked with the team at Nemergent."
Valid8.com demonstrated these solutions with the Nemergent MCX Client at the PSCR 2021 virtual event. This annual public safety broadband stakeholder meeting brings together representatives from public safety, federal agencies, industry, and academia. Valid8.com had a virtual booth with video demonstrations of MCPTT, MCVideo and MCData testing.
With the Nemergent MCX Client, Valid8.com demonstrated new MCVideo test cases as per 3GPP TS 36.579-6, and MCVideo on-demand private call-in automatic commencement mode without transmission control (test 6.2.3).
Nemergent MCX Client
Nemergent has a vast portfolio that includes a complete and fully 3GPP standard compliant Mission Critical Services (MCPTT, MCData & MCVideo) ecosystem. The server-side components are designed as NFV components, fostering agile and flexible deployments towards 5G.
"We were excited to participate with Valid8's MCX test suite using our MCX client," said Robert Escalle, CBDO of Nemergent Solutions in North America. "Nemergent is endlessly supporting standards-based interoperability efforts."
About Valid8.com
Valid8.com helps the world's networks work by providing the best methods to simulate and test network equipment and communication protocols. With 19 years of proven results, Valid8 believes that testing tools should start with a flexible and affordable base with the ability to customize solutions to needs. Clients should only pay for what they need. Valid8 is dedicated to customer success with a comprehensive support program providing direct access to engineers to assist with training, integration, and problem-solving. Over 90% of customer feedback points to Valid8.com's flexibility and service as the reason they have chosen to partner with the company. Valid8.com has succeeded in giving clients a refreshing change from the testing status quo.
About Nemergent
Nemergent Solutions SL, located in Bilbao, Spain, is positioned as a technology provider with high expertise in 3GPP standard-based mission-critical solutions over mobile broadband technologies. Nemergent's vision and commitment with Mission Critical environments range from its implication in MCX standard development to its interoperability activities, key participation in every Plugtest event organized by ETSI, and involvement in different conformance testing initiatives. The versatile Nemergent MCX software can be deployed over 4G/5G infrastructures and integrated into third-party systems to create a scalable, adaptable, and multi-vendor end-to-end system. For more information, visit us at https://nemergent-solutions.com/.
