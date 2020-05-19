DURHAM, N.C., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Validic®, the market leader in device connectivity and remote monitoring solutions for health and wellness programs, today announced that MedTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global health and medical technology market, has selected Validic as the winner of its "Best Hospital Technology Implementation" award as part of the annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards.
Validic partnered with a leading integrated delivery network (IDN), serving millions of people across the nation to deploy a centralized remote patient monitoring (RPM) program. In less than 24 months, the program added over 30,000 patients and continues to advance the organization's efforts to shift care management to a virtual model.
The IDN deployed the Validic Impact remote monitoring solution across multiple regions of the health system to address several chronic conditions, including diabetes and hypertension. The solution provides a disease-agnostic approach to virtual care – meaning, a health system can deploy programs addressing diabetes, hypertension, heart failure, etc. via a single deployment and platform. Using the patients' authorized, home health data and a simple analytics engine, the solution makes sophisticated RPM functionality available within the existing clinical workflow, such as the electronic health record (EHR).
"Each year we are blown away at the technological innovation displayed by our MedTech Breakthrough Award nominees, and this particular award is one of our marquee awards because it not only honors healthcare technology innovation, but it also highlights the successful implementation of that technology," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough.
"Implementation of advanced technology in many ways can be much more challenging than the actual development of the technology itself, and Validic is delivering a "breakthrough" and one-of-a-kind remote monitoring platform that is demonstrating real-world results and improving patients' lives."
"We are proud to partner with many leading healthcare organizations to demonstrate the power that virtual care – and remote monitoring, specifically – offers patients, providers, and the health care system at large. More than ever, keeping patients healthy at home is a critical function of our nation's health care institutions. Using personal health data, we're empowering providers with the tools they need to safely and accurately monitor patients at scale," said Validic CEO Drew Schiller.
The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
About Validic
Validic guides healthcare and wellness organizations through the technical and operational complexities associated with accessing, integrating, and utilizing personal health data. Validic's scalable, secure solutions help healthcare and wellness organizations improve outcomes, costs, and operational efficiency by delivering data from hundreds of home health devices seamlessly into existing clinical workflows, health applications, or wellness programs.
About MedTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com.