The data collaboration provides customers with added defense against phishing attempts
BOSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, announced a data partnership with Red Sift, an integrated cloud email and brand protection platform. The data exchange will facilitate compliance with Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC) to ensure Validity and Red Sift customers are implementing ethical and secure email marketing campaigns.
Poor data quality prevents email marketers from executing their campaigns to the best of their ability, and it leaves the door open for bad actors to damage companies' domain reputations. The DMARC standard is the best solution available for brands to combat phishing attacks that target customers by spoofing their owned domains, as it allows organizations to prevent their domains from being impersonated. This ultimately strengthens the trustworthiness of marketers' email campaigns for the recipients and increases email engagement for today's digital marketers.
Validity gives marketers the tools they need to manage and monitor their DMARC policy, ensuring marketers receive the benefits of properly authenticated email while safeguarding their domains against phishing attempts. As the only integrated cloud email and brand protection platform, Red Sift automates BIMI and DMARC processes, makes it easy to identify and stop business email compromise, and secures domains from impersonation to prevent attacks. Crucial elements of the partnership and subsequent data exchange include:
- Validity will provide data feeds to enhance Red Sift's ability to monitor brand spoofing and phishing for customer domains as they relate to DMARC and brand protection solutions. Red Sift customers can also leverage this data to see outside DMARC by monitoring close cousin domains for spoofing and activity.
- Red Sift will provide domain-based reputation signals for trusted domains as well as an anonymized list of domains. This will enable Validity to provide even more data to email marketers on the sending reputation of their domains and how that reputation is viewed by mailbox providers around the world. Furthermore, Validity has a renewed ability to monitor marketers' email authentication for their legitimate messaging, as well as any spoofing in their domain name by bad actors.
- Additionally, Red Sift will provide IP Reputation signals, including aggregate rejected IPs as a result of any domain going into DMARC's "reject" policy. All IP data will be anonymized.
"Data sharing with Red Sift will enable each partner to do what we're best at," said Tom Bartel, SVP, Data Services at Validity. "Red Sift customers will have even more assurance that their emails are secure and their sender reputations are intact, while Validity customers will have added confidence in their compliance with DMARC and access to new insights in their email campaigns. This large scale data collaboration enables us to further deliver on our greater mission: to empower our customers with the trustworthy data they need to implement ethical marketing practices."
"We're thrilled to be partnering with Validity to further protect our customers from bad actors," said Chuck Swenberg, SVP of Strategy at Red Sift. "Validity's reputation data feeds will give our customers a more complete picture of their email campaign performance and prevent brand spoofing and phishing. This partnership will allow both Validity and Red Sift customers to rest easy knowing they have more control over their domain reputations than ever before."
Validity has seen incredible momentum in 2022, including its recent acquisition of MailCharts, a platform that empowers ecommerce email marketing teams to plan new campaigns, optimize valuable lifecycle journeys, and take control in meetings. The company was also honored with a Silver Stevie Award for Sales or Customer Service Solutions Technology Partner of the Year, and recently introduced DemandTools Elements, a cloud-based solution that allows users to easily deduplicate data within Salesforce.
The partnership comes off the heels of rapid growth for Red Sift as well. The company recently announced a $54M Series B funding round, bringing its total investment to $68M.
ABOUT RED SIFT
Red Sift enables security-first organizations to successfully communicate with and ensure the trust of their employees, vendors, and customers. As the only integrated cloud email and brand protection platform, Red Sift automates BIMI and DMARC processes, makes it easy to identify and stop business email compromise, and secures domains from impersonation to prevent attacks.
Founded in 2015, Red Sift is a global organization with international offices in the UK, Spain, Australia, and North America. It boasts a client base of all sizes and across all industries, including Domino's, Telefonica, Pipedrive, Rentokil, Wise, and top global law firms.
ABOUT VALIDITY
For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity's flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, GridBuddy Connect, and MailCharts - are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
