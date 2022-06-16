The solution provides meaningful insight into SMS campaigns, empowering ecommerce marketers to quickly develop data-driven omnichannel strategies
BOSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Validity, the leading provider of data quality and email marketing success solutions, introduced MailCharts SMS, a solution that powers data-driven SMS campaign planning for ecommerce marketing teams. With a library of thousands of SMS messages, marketers can gain insight and inspiration from the SMS strategies from the world's top brands, what's working well, how they are deployed, and which industry benchmarks matter is key to success.
SMS is a natural extension of digital marketing, particularly as omnichannel becomes increasingly critical for successful marketing campaigns. In fact, a recent study found that multi-channel campaigns saw an 18.96% engagement rate, while single-channel saw just a 5.4% engagement rate. However, to build a successful omnichannel strategy, it's critical to ensure the marketer understands the differences and similarities of each channel independently in order for all of these channels to come together to provide a synchronized experience for the customer.
With the launch of MailCharts SMS, Validity has extended the capabilities of MailCharts to empower marketers to gain deep insight into globally respected brands' and competitors' email marketing strategies. While MailCharts has traditionally been geared toward email marketing, the latest innovation broadens this powerful intelligence MailCharts delivers to SMS marketing campaigns. Coupled with the phone verification and email campaign intelligence that Validity currently offers, marketers can optimize their strategy to create a holistic omnichannel experience for customers.
"SMS is a natural extension to the portfolio of responsibilities of a digital marketer, but it's a relatively new practice for which many marketers haven't been formally trained, " said Greg Kimball, SVP, Global Head of Email Solutions at Validity. "With MailCharts SMS, marketers are empowered to build integrated SMS campaigns with confidence - elevating their marketing programs to reach entirely new audiences as well as reaching their current audiences in entirely new ways. Our goal is to serve as a quick one-stop shop for marketing teams to access all the data and insight they need to inform omnichannel campaigns in five seconds instead of five hours. "
This latest launch reflects Validity's rapid momentum in the past year. The company just recently acquired MailCharts and introduced DemandTools Elements and Everest Elements, showcasing its focus on innovating their best-in-class product offerings and tailor their services to businesses of all sizes.
Learn more about MailCharts SMS by Validity at https://www.mailcharts.com/signup.
ABOUT VALIDITY
For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organizations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. The Validity flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Everest, and GridBuddy Connect – are all highly rated solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.
Media Contact
Hannah Eure, Kickstand Communications for Validity, 3364307681, Validity@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Validity