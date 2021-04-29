BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Validity, the most trusted name in customer data quality, announced today it has been named a Bronze winner in the American Business Awards' "Achievement in Product Innovation" and "Company of the Year – Computer Software – Large" categories for its Everest platform. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.
Launched in August of 2020, Everest is a complete email analytics platform powered by Validity's exclusive data feeds, the largest data network in the industry, and widespread integration and support within the email ecosystem. It offers marketers a complete set of tools to prepare, test, optimize, and measure their email campaigns. With Everest, brands can see how their campaigns perform compared to other global senders as well as against their top competitors. These unique capabilities offer marketers the most complete analysis of their email marketing channels, enabling them to get more email delivered and more customers engaged than ever before.
For the "Achievement in Product Innovation" category, the judges cited how Everest is "empowering organizations worldwide to make better decisions that drives more leads, close more deals, and confidently plan for continued growth" as the key reason for their decision.
When it came to the "Company of the Year – Computer Software – Large" category, the judges stated Validity's "ability to launch a product and take it to a stable level is commendable" and applauded the company's "great thought given to solve the actual problem during a pandemic. Great reach and innovation, impressive growth."
Mark Briggs, chairman and CEO of Validity said: "Everest has been making a genuine, positive impact on our customers' marketing programs since its launch. Feedback from customers has been amazing, and it's an honor that our team's hard work and dedication to innovation has been recognized by such a distinguished panel. I'd like to thank every Validity employee for their efforts in getting us to where we are today and to each of our customers for their continued support of our platform".
More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.
"The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we're poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. "This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30."
Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at http://www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.
About Validity
For over 20 years, tens of thousands of organisations throughout the world have relied on Validity solutions to target, contact, engage, and keep customers – using trustworthy data as a key advantage. Validity's flagship products – DemandTools, BriteVerify, Trust Assessments, Everest, and GridBuddy Cloud – are all highly rated, #1 solutions for CRM data management, email address verification, inbox deliverability and avoiding the spam folder, and grid CRM applications. These solutions deliver smarter campaigns, more qualified leads, more productive sales, and ultimately faster growth. For more information, visit Validity.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.
Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.
