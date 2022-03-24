Industry Report Projects Company Trajectory Toward Leader Quadrant
LONG BEACH, Calif., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valizant, an innovator in real-time supply chain planning solutions tailored to a company's business practices, today announced it was recognized in the 2022 Nucleus Research Supply Chain Planning Technology Value Matrix. This leading market report evaluates supply chain planning vendors based on their delivery of value to customers. Valizant debuts as a "Core Provider," with a projected trajectory toward the "Leader" quadrant.
The annual Nucleus Value Matrix assesses vendors based on investments, product roadmap, customers and projected growth to validate the impact each company has made and its expected trajectory relative to the market. Key capabilities considered include sales and operations planning, integrated business planning, demand planning and sensing, supply planning, inventory planning and optimization, capacity planning, and what-if scenario analysis.
Valizant builds elastic supply chain solutions on the unparalleled Anaplan platform, providing the speed and power required to drive critical supply chain planning decisions. As Nucleus notes, Valizant's unique edge is a product of the team's expertise coupled with its Anaplan foundation: "Because the product is run on a no-code platform … Valizant is a business-owned and managed technology, where users can add or remove rules without IT intervention or costly consultants or developers. This ease-of-administration differentiates Valizant from other platforms."
"Our team and solutions enable our customers to rapidly shift to new business models and practices during extreme challenges, like those we've experienced during the past 24 months," said Edward Lewis, Valizant CEO and founder. "We are pleased to see this recognition by a respected market-maker like Nucleus Research, particularly with the recognition of our '30/30/3' commitment, providing customers with a 30% supply chain performance improvement and a 30% increase in planner capacity in three months or less."
Valizant transforms supply chain planning for manufacturers and enables better alignment to customer demand and business objectives. By leveraging advanced technologies that provide actionable insights and automate routine activities, Valizant empowers companies of all sizes to embrace change, drive market-leading performance and deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction. Rooted in the power of the Anaplan platform and its own Xentrl real-time collaboration and process navigation tool, Valizant connects live information from diverse sources for seamless supply and demand planning. The result: An always-on planning environment with real-time insights that optimizes actions to meet customer demand and execute planning policy, and is used to explore scenarios for up-side alternatives. With time-to-value measured in weeks instead of months, Valizant delivers double-digit improvement in supply chain performance and greater customer satisfaction. With Valizant, supply chain planners can free up 15 hours per week and achieve 30% improvement in supply chain performance. Valizant is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif. For more information or a free trial, visit valizant.com.
