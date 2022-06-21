Addition of Anaplan PlanIQ™ Enables Users to Leverage Machine Learning to Align Plans and Optimize Inventory
SAN JOSE, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valizant, an innovator in real-time supply chain planning solutions tailored to a company's business practices, announced several enhancements to its Demand Planning suite that increase user visibility, streamline data analysis and improve forecast accuracy. In addition to the upgrades to its Demand Planning suite, Valizant is also making available Anaplan PlanIQ™ with Amazon Forecast, which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities for cross-functional predictive forecasting and agile scenario modeling.
"Companies relying on traditional planning software often have major blind spots that result in serious miscalculations, which can be magnified during volatile times like we're now experiencing. Valizant's Demand Planning enhancements provide the transparency companies need to understand all market forces in real-time and be more responsive in managing their business," said Ed Lewis, president and CEO of Valizant. "Adding Anaplan PlanIQ™ to our toolbox makes our solution even more powerful, delivering significant improvements in forecast accuracy for our users."
Available as an add-on, Anaplan PlanIQ™ enables users to connect large volumes of relevant external data with internal data to better align plans and optimize inventory. It provides users flexible access to multiple intelligence techniques, such as native predictive capabilities and seamless integrations with third-party ML-based systems, including Amazon Forecast, a fully managed service from Amazon Web Services (AWS) that uses ML to enable business users across finance, supply chain, HR and sales to deliver precise forecasts.
Other enhancements, which were custom developed by Valizant for select customers, are now available commercially as part of the Demand Planning suite, include:
- Sell-in and Sell-through Planning – For big box retailers, this feature delivers more accurate forecasting, enabling them to monitor customer inventory and determine how much to sell to that customer.
- Event and Promotion Planning – By adding promotional calendars and stand-alone job bids into the planning process, users can gain better insights into the uplift from these activities.
- Seamless Data Exchange with Large Retailers – Native inputs and outputs from large retailers can be automatically incorporated into demand planning, eliminating manual, one-off processes in Excel.
- Integrated Regression Testing – Allows users to reduce risks that may disrupt planning efforts as improvements are made to models.
Valizant will be demonstrating these new features in Booth S4 at Anaplan Live!, June 21-23 at the San Jose Convention Center. To schedule a demo, email George Mulling at gmulling@valizant.com.
About Valizant
Valizant transforms supply chain planning for manufacturers and enables better alignment to customer demand and business objectives. By leveraging advanced technologies that provide actionable insights and automate routine activities, Valizant empowers companies of all sizes to embrace change, drive market-leading performance and deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction. Rooted in the power of the Anaplan platform and its own Xentrl real-time collaboration and process navigation tool, Valizant connects live information from diverse sources for seamless supply and demand planning. The result is an always-on planning environment with real-time insights that optimize actions to meet customer demand, execute planning policy and explore scenarios for upside alternatives. With time-to-value measured in weeks instead of months, Valizant delivers double-digit improvement in supply chain performance and greater customer satisfaction. With Valizant, supply chain planners can free up 15 hours per week and achieve 30% improvement in supply chain performance. Valizant is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit valizant.com.
