Company Executives to Demonstrate Valizant Solution and New Capabilities June 21-23 in San Jose
LONG BEACH, Calif., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valizant, an innovator in real-time supply chain planning solutions tailored to a company's business practices, announced today that it is sponsoring and exhibiting at Anaplan Live! next month.
WHAT: Anaplan Live!
WHO: Valizant, Signature Sponsor of Anaplan Live!
WHEN: June 21-23, 2022
WHERE: Booth S4, San Jose Convention Center, San Jose, Calif.
WHY:
Valizant delivers elastic connected supply chain planning for global supply
chains. Valizant provides a suite of solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP), demand planning and collaboration, network inventory planning, and rough-cut capacity planning, built exclusively on the Anaplan platform.
During Anaplan Live!:
- Visit Valizant at its booth for a demonstration of how organizations of all sizes can leverage Valizant on Anaplan to build and execute plans based on their unique business operations
- Learn how forward-thinking manufacturers are powering business transformation with Xentrl, Valizant's proprietary real-time collaboration and process navigation tool that helps businesses make faster and better decisions. Xentrl delivers a comprehensive and dynamic view into their critical business processes, and provides teams with the flexibility to make changes on-the-fly.
- Meet with Valizant executives – including CEO Edward Lewis and Vice President George Mulling.
VISIT US:
Register for Anaplan Live! to visit our booth and see first-hand the power of Valizant on Anaplan. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with Valizant executives at the event, email George Mulling at gmulling@valizant.com.
About Valizant
Valizant transforms supply chain planning for manufacturers and enables better alignment to customer demand and business objectives. By leveraging advanced technologies that provide actionable insights and automate routine activities, Valizant empowers companies of all sizes to embrace change, drive market-leading performance and deliver the highest level of customer satisfaction. Rooted in the power of the Anaplan platform and its own Xentrl real-time collaboration and process navigation tool, Valizant connects live information from diverse sources for seamless supply and demand planning. The result: An always-on planning environment with real-time insights that optimizes actions to meet customer demand and execute planning policy, and is used to explore scenarios for up-side alternatives. With time-to-value measured in weeks instead of months, Valizant delivers double-digit improvement in supply chain performance and greater customer satisfaction. With Valizant, supply chain planners can free up 15 hours per week and achieve 30% improvement in supply chain performance. Valizant is headquartered in Long Beach, Calif. For more information or a free trial, visit Valizant.com.
Media Contact
Maria Bradley, Valizant, 415-509-0498, mbradley@kickstartconsulting.com
