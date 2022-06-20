Smart room solution will serve as the central hub of the modern patient, family, and staff experience.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eVideon, a leader in smart room technology that delivers a digital care experience, announces a new partnership with Valley Health System (VHS), a regional healthcare system that serves residents in northern New Jersey and southeastern New York.
Ranked #22 in Newsweek's "Best Hospitals in the World" list in 2022, The Valley Hospital is also one of only five New Jersey hospitals to be included among the best for patient experience in the nation from Healthgrades.
"The Valley Hospital is taking the level of patient engagement and exceptional clinical care to a new level, and Vibe Health by eVideon will be a foundational platform to help us achieve our desired outcomes," said Eric Carey, VP/CIO at Valley Health System. "With the opening of a state-of-the-art, 372-bed hospital on a brand-new campus, VHS will create an interactive 'Hospital of the Future' that will meet the healthcare needs of the northern New Jersey community for years to come. eVideon's flexibility and integration capabilities, coupled with their technical expertise has made them a key partner and collaborator on the design and deployment of this technology."
Through this partnership, Valley Health System will deploy eVideon's fully integrated Vibe Health digital care experience platform. Using Vibe Health's Engage TV, Insight digital whiteboard, Companion bedside tablet and Aware digital door sign products, the platform will integrate with the hospital's electronic medical record (EMR) to provide a uniquely personalized experience to patients and their loved ones throughout their stay. The integrated platform will also streamline clinical workflow by automating manual tasks such as education assignment and documentation, as well as non-clinical service requests, giving nurses more time for patient care.
eVideon also convened a Vendor Summit with Valley Health System, bringing together the 15 solution providers who will be involved in the project. This collaboration will enable the seamless integration of multiple technologies throughout the hospital, enabling VHS to deliver a world-class tech-enabled experience to patients, their families, and staff.
"It is evident that VHS is committed to elevating the care experience for both their patients and staff and using technology to create systems that deliver care to every patient, at every touchpoint," said Jeff Fallon, CEO at eVideon. "We are proud to enter into this partnership on the ground floor and share ideas for innovation and solution development."
The Vibe Health platform's smart room technology will be a prominent focus as VHS launches The Valley Hospital in Paramus, New Jersey in late 2023.
About eVideon
eVideon is the trusted partner to leading hospitals and health systems who are redefining the care experience for patients, families, and clinicians. The Vibe Health software platform uses smart room technology to streamline clinical workflow and transform the patient room into an immersive environment. The platform integrates with the hospital's EMR and other installed technologies to display accurate, real-time information via the in-room TV, digital whiteboard, digital door sign, and bedside tablet. With automated service requests, education assignments and documentation, the Vibe Health platform streamlines clinical workflow and reduces the technology burden on clinicians. Customizable features such as in-room surveys and video chat amplify the voice of the patient and enable hospital leaders to perform real-time service recovery. Find out why top-ranked hospitals are choosing eVideon: http://www.evideon.com
About Valley Health System
Valley Health System is a regional healthcare system that employs close to 5,000 people and serves more than 500,000 residents in northern New Jersey and southern New York. It includes The Valley Hospital, a 451-bed, not-for-profit, regional acute-care hospital that has been consistently recognized for quality care and patient satisfaction; Valley Home Care, a home care and hospice agency; and Valley Medical Group, a multispecialty group practice of more than 300 doctors and advanced practice professionals representing over 40 medical and surgical specialties who practice at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, Valley's Cancer Center in Paramus, eight urgent and primary care centers in New Jersey and New York and many community-based physician practices throughout the region.
