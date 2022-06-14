Valley Strong Credit Union, a credit union specializing in home loans, auto loans, business banking, and wealth management services, announced today that it has partnered with EvoShare, a microsavings-oriented FinTech startup based in Berkeley, CA. This partnership will bring new and improved benefits to Valley Strong Credit Union Members by contributing cash-back from merchants to Member accounts.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valley Strong Credit Union, a credit union specializing in home loans, auto loans, business banking, and wealth management services, announced today that it has partnered with EvoShare, a microsavings-oriented FinTech startup based in Berkeley, CA. This partnership will bring new and improved benefits to Valley Strong Credit Union Members by contributing cash-back from merchants to Member accounts.
EvoShare's proprietary system turns a percentage of every dollar spent at over 10,000 local and online stores into contributions to Valley Strong Credit Union Member accounts.
When EvoShare members book a hotel, or checkout at any participating online retailers, they can earn up to 30% cash-back. "We're confident the partnership between EvoShare and Valley Strong Credit Union will enhance the user experience and make it easier for all Valley Strong Credit Union members to enjoy additional perks and benefits." said CEO of EvoShare Eugeny Prudchyenko.
Valley Strong Credit Union and EvoShare's partnership is now available at no cost for all Valley Strong Credit Union Members, the solution opens up the door for all Members to start utilizing this exciting new service. https://evoshare.com/index?alias=ValleyStrong
For more information regarding Valley Strong's new Checking Product benefits, please visit online at https://www.valleystrong.com/checking-accounts
About EvoShare:
EvoShare is the most robust cash-back savings infrastructure that enables users to earn on everyday spending, and in turn automatically apply that cash-back towards an existing IRA, Emergency Savings Account, HSA, 529 College Savings plan, Crypto Account or to help pay off student loan debt or a mortgage account. EvoShare has been featured in Forbes, Inc., Entrepreneur, and The Huffington Post. It won the 2019 DC Genie Award from 401(k) TV for "Best Financial Technology" and was a finalist for KNect365's 2019 Finovate Award for "Top Emerging Tech Company." In 2021, EvoShare was named a finalist in the MoneyPitch: Money 20/20 Competition, held at the Money 20/20 Global Conference. Visit https://evoshare.com/
Valley Strong Credit Union:
Valley Strong Credit Union operates 30 branches in Kern, San Joaquin, Solano, and Tulare/Kings counties, serving more than 260,000 individuals, with approximately $3.5 billion in assets. It remains one of the largest financial institutions headquartered in the Central Valley.
Media Contact
Jim Lawitz, Valley Strong, (661) 833-7966, jim.lawitz@valleystrong.com
Frank Mazza, EvoShare, (408) 516-1889, frank.mazza@evoshare.com
SOURCE EvoShare, Inc