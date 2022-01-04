BOSTON, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valo Health, LLC ("Valo"), the technology company using human-centric data and artificial intelligence (AI) powered computation to transform the drug discovery and development process, today announced that its CEO and founder, David Berry, M.D. Ph.D. will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 8:30 AM ET.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at https://www.valohealth.com/investors. The webcast will be archived 60 days following the presentation.

About Valo Health, Inc.

Valo Health, LLC ("Valo") is a technology company built to transform the drug discovery and development process using human-centric data and artificial intelligence ("AI") computation. As a digitally native company, Valo aims to fully integrate human-centric data across the entire drug development lifecycle into a single unified architecture, thereby accelerating the discovery and development of life-changing drugs while simultaneously reducing the cost, time, and failure rate. The company's Opal Computational Platform™ consists of an integrated set of capabilities designed to transform data into valuable insights that may accelerate discoveries and enable Valo to advance a robust pipeline of programs across cardiovascular metabolic renal, oncology, and neurodegenerative disease. Founded by Flagship Pioneering and headquartered in Boston, MA, Valo also has offices in Lexington, MA, San Francisco, CA, Princeton, NJ, and in Branford, CT. To learn more, visit www.valohealth.com.

Contacts:  

Investors: Graeme Bell, Chief Financial Officer

gbell@valohealth.com

Media: Jennifer Hanley, VP Corporate Communications

jhanley@valohealth.com

