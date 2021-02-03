NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valor Paytech and Castles Technology are pleased to announce the release of Valor Paytech's complete Omnichannel Gateway payment solution employing Castles VEGA series Linux Smart POS terminals.
Valor Paytech's Omnichannel payment gateway, merchant portal, and payment software create a powerful solution that services Independent Sales Organizations (ISO's) and their merchants. These products and services give ISO's and merchants more control and visibility to their operations and provide unique benefits over similar solutions.
"Valor Paytech's industry leading solution set, combined with the technological excellence of Castles terminals, provides an unmatched level of operational benefits to ISO's and merchants.", said industry veteran and Valor Paytech's Board member, O.B. Rawls. Valor's COO Eric Bernstein stated, "With a full featured payment gateway and flexible merchant portal, the Valor and Castles offering is a powerful, well-designed and flexible payment solution."
Valor's line of devices includes the VL 110 Mobile, a multi-environment handheld with 4G LTE connectivity, the VL 100 Countertop that includes a built-in receipt printer, and the VL 300 Pin Pad that provides payment options for POS systems. All these units are PCI compliant in a stylish white casing private-labeled with the Valor logo.
"Castles is very excited to partner with Valor Paytech and help bring to market a quality solution that provides great utility and flexibility to Independent Sales Organizations (ISO's) and merchants of all types" said Winston Fong, CEO North America. Castles Executive Vice President North America, Rezart Uruci anticipates "an excellent reception and adoption of this innovative solution among ISO's and merchants".
Valor Paytech is a financial technology company providing solutions to Merchants and ISO's with a secure Omnichannel Fintech Solution that provides every tool they need to succeed in an ever-changing business landscape. Valor is headquartered in New York, NY.
With 25 years of marketplace experience, Castles Technology has established itself as a top global manufacturer of next-generation card acceptance hardware. Their goal is to create simple, smart and secure payment solutions that provide mobility and flexibility for a diverse range of small and medium size up to enterprise level businesses in attended and unattended payment environments such as retail, vending, micro markets, restaurants, transportation, finance, lodging and hospitality. They are highly renowned in the payment industry for their products' high-quality engineering, and for their company's excellent product and solutions engineering support. Castles' US headquarters are in Atlanta, Georgia, with global headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. Castles has regional offices across Asia, Europe, North and South America.
