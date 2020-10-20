CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Value Colleges (www.valuecolleges.com), an independent online guide to the best values in undergraduate and graduate education, is pleased to share three new rankings:
Top 25 Best Value Online Human Resources Master's Programs for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-human-resources-masters-programs/
Top 25 Best Value Online Human Resources Bachelor's Programs for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/best-online-human-resources-degrees/
25 Most Affordable Online Associate's in Human Resources for 2021
https://www.valuecolleges.com/ranking/human-resources-associates-degree-online/
For all rankings, Value Colleges focused specifically on fully accredited colleges and universities with an established reputation for quality.
The top 3 online Human Resources Master's programs are: 1) University of Illinois, 2) University of Connecticut, and 3) Clemson University. The top 3 online Human Resources Bachelor's programs are: 1) Bellevue University; 2) University of Arkansas; 3) Kansas State University. The top 3 online Human Resources Associate's programs are: 1) American Public University; 2) Penn State World Campus; 3) Northcentral Technical College.
Value Colleges congratulates the top 3 in each category, as well as all of the top human resources degree schools!
The full lists, in alphabetical order, can be found below.
Human resources is one of the most critical parts of any modern business, and there are rewarding career opportunities at any education level. An associate's degree "takes the least amount of time and costs the least amount of money." However, as the editors explain, "without a bachelor's in human resources, you will stay at that level for a long time – maybe even for the rest of your career." On the other hand, a bachelor's "may not be enough to push one's career trajectory in the right direction. Adding a master's degree to your education can help you get a foot in the door at organizations that may not have otherwise looked at your resume." Even better, online programs let students earn their credentials without giving up their jobs.
Value Colleges has a mission to help future students - whether they are working professionals, new graduates, minority and first-generation students, or others - to find residential and online degree programs that will help them make their goals a reality. Value Colleges is independent and unbiased, ranking degree programs, providing guides for the complex financial and professional questions of college students, and offering honest facts about the potential and pitfalls of a college education.
Top 25 Best Human Resources Master's Programs for 2021
American University
Central Michigan University
Clemson University
Florida Institute of Technology
Indiana State University
Lasell University
Middle Tennessee State University
New York University
Penn State World Campus
Pittsburg State University
Robert Morris University
Rochester Institute of Technology
Saint Francis University
Saint Joseph's University
St Joseph's College
Tarleton State University
University of Arkansas
University of Connecticut
University of Denver
University of Illinois
University of Louisville
University of Scranton
University of South Dakota
Villanova University
Webster University
Top 25 Online Human Resources Bachelor's for 2021
Bellevue University
Benedictine University
Brenau University
CSU Global
Central Michigan University
Columbia College (MO)
Columbia Southern University
Concordia University St Paul
Dickinson State University
Florida International University
Indiana State University
Kansas State University
Louisiana State University
Maryville University
Portland State University
SUNY Empire State College
St. Cloud State University
Thomas Jefferson University
University of Alabama at Birmingham
University of Arkansas
University of Houston
University of Maryland Global Campus
University of Mount Olive
Western Governors University
Wilmington University
Top 25 Online Human Resources Associate's for 2021
American Public University
Anne Arundel Community College
Ashworth College
Beal College
Bryant & Stratton College
Cambridge College
Chippewa Valley Technical College
City College at Montana State University
Colorado Christian University
Columbus State Community College
Fayetteville Technical Community College
Lake Washington Institute of Technology
Lorain County Community College
Madison Area Technical College
Northcentral Technical College
Northeast Wisconsin Technical College
Penn State World Campus
Rasmussen College
Rowan College South Jersey
Saint Paul College
South Texas College
Tarrant County College
Wake Technical Community College
Waldorf University
Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
