DOVER, Del., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On-chain strategies (also known as auto-following or social trading strategies) allow traders that create such strategies in a form of a special smart-contract to attract funds and make even more money on successful predictions. Traders that follow them, in turn, make money using skills of more experienced traders.
In order to create an on-chain strategy, a trader creates a special smart-contract that keeps track of the entire prediction markets trading history and P\L of the trader and displays it to other users so they can evaluate the risks.
The trader has to put their own funds in their strategy, which are considered their "skin in the game". It is also transparent, so other users can see that the trader is willing to use their own funds in the strategy.
Then users can follow the strategy and put their funds into it. The ability to follow is available until the strategy enters the Trading stage - the trade can trade on prediction markets.
It is impossible to withdraw funds from the strategy's smart-contract - only to trade using said funds. Moreover, the trader cannot trade with more than 5% of the funds, locked in the smart-contract. The Trader earns 20% commission off all successful predictions.
At the moment it is possible to create only 30-days strategies, but infinite strategies may be introduced later, as well as more powerful instruments for prediction markets professionals.
Value Network's on-chain strategies offer new sources of income for both experienced and novice traders. Moreover, given that strategies are developed by traders themselves, anyone can find a strategy that will suit them or create their own. So check it out.
