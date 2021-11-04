ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectALL LLC today announced that its Value Stream Management (VSM) adapter for SAP® Solutions Manager is now available on SAP Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. ConnectALL's VSM adapter enables organizations to connect any tool with SAP Solution Manager to visualize the workflow, capture data for analytics, and interoperate with other tools easily, leading to limitless connectivity, real-time reporting, and undisrupted flow of information.
Lance Knight, President & COO of ConnectALL, is excited to introduce the VSM adapter to the company's large value stream management ecosystem, extending ConnectALL's capabilities, enabling customers to connect SAP Solution Manager with unlimited tools in their software delivery value stream. "Being able to integrate a solution like SAP Solution Manager with so many tools in the software delivery value stream is a great opportunity to help our customers see, measure, and automate their value streams. This added capability can provide organizations more visibility into optimization opportunities at the planning stage and further establish ConnectALL as a leader in value stream management."
With this new capability, organizations will be able to manage the flow of work between SAP Solution Manager and other project management, application lifecycle management, design, testing, release, IT service management (ITSM) and CRM tools, connecting business ideas to their technology implementation. Using this solution, organizations can now include SAP Solution Manager in their efforts to:
- Optimize software delivery lifecycle and identify roadblocks, bottlenecks, and vulnerabilities in processes and take action to address them
- Enable end-to-end integration, orchestration, and governance across the entire software delivery value stream
- Enable streamlined collaboration, bi-directional synchronization, and automated event triggering
- Map out the end-to-end software value stream, and outline the tools, people, and processes that transform work items into working software
- Gain visibility with real-time metrics to measure the health of the software delivery value stream
SAP Solution Manager is a solution to manage the lifecycle of SAP solutions in a distributed environment, from initial implementation up to continuous operations. Ideas that begin in SAP Solution Manager can be executed in tools like Jira Software, Azure DevOps and Rally Software; tested in tools like Tricentis Tosca, qTest, Micro Focus ALM and SmartBear; and supported in ITSM tools like Jira Service Desk, ServiceNow and BMC Remedy. Connecting the tools through a VSM adapter can rapidly improve flow and visibility from the idea through its development, release and subsequent feedback loops.
SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.
ConnectALL is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge® program. The SAP PartnerEdge program provides the enablement tools, benefits and support to facilitate building high-quality, disruptive applications focused on specific business needs – quickly and cost-effectively.
About ConnectALL
ConnectALL is a value stream management company dedicated to helping customers achieve higher levels of agility, traceability, predictability and velocity. ConnectALL's services and solutions help organizations to connect people, processes and technology across the software development and delivery value stream, enabling companies to align digital initiatives to business outcomes and improve the speed at which they deliver software. ConnectALL's value stream management solutions and services allow companies to see, measure and automate their software delivery value streams. ConnectALL has been recognized as "Best in Show" in the Value Stream Management category of the 2020 and 2021 SD Times 100 and recognized by numerous third-party analyst firms as a key player in value stream management. Visit us at https://www.connectall.com.
