KARLSRHUE, Germany, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After decades of companies' investment into so-called Management Information Systems with hundreds of software vendors in the Analytics space, the situation is still very disappointing as managers mostly run their businesses on a set of complex spreadsheets.
ValueWorks.ai dramatically simplifies the currently complex and confusing software and tool support of management processes by:
1) Fully integrated and intelligent executive management suite – one system for planning, reporting and execution with OKRs (Objectives and Key Results)
2) Deep industry-specific content and best practices (relevant KPIs, dashboards, deep-drills, benchmarks, recommendations, etc.)
3) Off the shelf solution (no internal IT needed for rapid setup and operations)
4) Gorgeous user experience optimized for C-level as main user to improve management excellence and productivity
5) Embedded benchmarking especially within ValueWorks.ai community to calibrate own performance
6) Build-in AI capabilities for business prediction and early warning and enabling root-cause analysis and deriving recommendations for the management
"ValueWorks.ai significantly changes the way companies are operated with a solution that truly digitizes the management job," says Dr. Wolfgang Faisst, co-founder and CEO of ValueWorks.ai. "ValueWorks.ai becomes the starting point at the end of every management decision."
"Many applications are either too siloed or are just tools that need massive customization," explains Dr. Sebastian Walther, Co-Founder and CFO/COO of ValueWorks.ai. He adds, "With the embedded best practices combined with power of advanced analytics and AI, ValueWorks.ai takes management's productivity to the next level."
ValueWorks.ai is addressing customers in the digital space and their founders & executives that don't want to dig management data out of 3-10 or more separate legacy solutions (CRM, Jira, Accounting, etc.) and want to focus on fast and precise decision making instead, but need to professionalize and improve the quality of KPIs and automation of management tasks and decisions by leveraging available company data and new technologies.
We are proud to list below very positive feedback from our first customers. We have developed our software together with our co-innovation customers, which confirms our value proposition:
"ValueWorks.ai provides me insights and control options, that I honestly haven`t dared to dream of." - Andreas Gschaider, Founder and CEO at B42
"ValueWorks.ai helps us to make better decision based on our data." - Andreas Goczian, COO at Marini Systems
"I really believe that working with ValueWorks.ai will allow us to deliver on our strategic plans more effectively." - Stephan Herrlich, Co-founder and Co-CEO at PeoplePath
"Until now, no integrated solution was available on the market, I struggled a lot to find something and then I came across ValueWorks.ai." - Tania Thiebach, CFO at Sherpany
We also established an Investor and Advisory Council which provides out-side-in perspective and experiences from top management consultants (Bain & Company, McKinsey, Kearney, Deloitte), private equity investors (BC Partners, Vitruvian, Cadence Growth Capital), software entrepreneurs and digital leaders (Cognizant, Trumpf, Zeiss, movingimage, etc.), technology corporations (SAP, Intel, Ericsson, Deutsche Telekom) and academia (LMU Munich).
Leonard Clemens, CEO at Cadence Growth Capital, Investor and Advisor at ValueWork.ai states:
"From an investor perspective, we like to have more transparency on our portfolio companies' growth with the help of ValueWorks.ai. ValueWorks.ai is supporting our portfolio companies to faster grow with the achieved transparency."
According to Point Nine Capital perspective, the next generation of enterprise software leveraging AI is arising and will disrupt the existing vendor landscape. In shaping ValueWorks.ai, we have clearly embraced the elements of intelligent enterprise software with the ambition to shape the category leader for Executive Management Software. See also our blog here.
