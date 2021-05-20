ROCKVILLE, Md., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leadership of Van Eperen, a communications firm offering public relations, marketing, and creative services, is announcing the latest evolution of the Maryland-headquartered agency as it unveils its new name and identity: FOVNDRY.
"The time was right to rebrand Van Eperen and create a brand that truly reflects our team's talent and service offerings across the communication spectrum," said founder and CEO, Laura Van Eperen. "It's a bold move, but so is our approach to helping clients break through typical results."
With offices in both Rockville and Baltimore, MD, FOVNDRY is backed by a 16-year reputation as a PR powerhouse, now reinforced by strategic and tactical marketing and creative pros. Services include media relations, branding and graphic design, digital marketing, and more, to meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients—in B2B and B2C settings, as well as government and associations.
"FOVNDRY was built to be a difference maker. Regardless of industry, it's all about helping businesses stand out and form greater connections with their audiences." said Gerald G. Mitchell, Chief Creative Officer at FOVNDRY. "Inspiring people into action is at the core of everything we do."
Under the FOVNDRY brand, clients can expect to receive the responsive, results-driven communications support provided under the firm's former name—now with an expanded creative services and marketing team to push the status quo and deliver holistic solutions from the start. The transformation permeates every aspect of the agency, from client services and solutions to operations, and beyond.
"We've found our niche as a boutique agency. Our tried-and-true processes for integration, efficiency, and quality control are carried out by exceptionally talented communicators with decades of big-agency experience; but we lead with the personal attention to detail and a custom approach to each solution you'd expect from a smaller firm. That duality is what the market has come to expect from agencies, and it's truly our sweet spot," added Megan Neapolitan, Director of Operations and Client Services.
From a new look to a whole new approach, there is a lot synonymous with a name like FOVNDRY and how it operates. Planning, building, strengthening, and protecting brands—all to give them a competitive edge in a very competitive market.
"Prepare for impact," added Mitchell.
Media Contact
Emily McDermott, FOVNDRY, 410-928-7435, emcdermott@fovndry.com
SOURCE FOVNDRY